PREP 2D CROSS COUNTRY: Virginia High, Union claim Region 2D titles

TAZEWELL, Va. – The Virginia High girls and Union boys raced away with the Region 2D cross country titles on Wednesday at Lincolnshire Park.
Virginia High sophomore Myra Kariuki finished fourth to guide the Bearcats to the girls team title with 32 points. The Bearcats had four of the top 14 runners in the race.
John Battle, which had six of the top 16 finishers, finished second with 43 points, followed by Tazewell with 69. Gate City was fourth with 89 points.
The top three teams and the top five individuals not on those teams in both the boys and girls races advanced to the VHSL Cross Country State Championships on Nov. 13 at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Tazewell’s one-two punch of Abigail Rhudy and Lauren Keene were first and second in the girls’ meet. Rhudy ran the course in 19:55.87 with Keene finishing in 21.10.40.
The rest of the top five included Wise County Central’s Lydia Slemp (21:34.07), Kariuki (22:36.00) and Kendall Jarvis (23:11.09) of John Battle.
Graham’s Lauren Pearce earned a state berth by finishing sixth with a personal record time of 23:21.19 despite falling on the hilly course.
Other individual state qualifiers included Union’s Amelia Hamilton, who placed 14th, Gate City’s Alexis Thacker (17th) and Laykin Yates (19th) from Wise County Central.
Union, which won the 2019 Class 2 boys state team title and finished third in last season, had 21 points as a team. Seven of the top 12 runners were Bears, led by the top three individual finishers, Benjamin Hersel (17:52) Dorian Almer (18.06) and Asher Whitt (18:20.09).
Tazewell’s Ian Rhudy (18:20.38), who won the Southwest District title, was fourth in 18:20.38. Ethan Dingus (18:30.83) of Gate City finished fifth.
Gate City placed a distant second behind Union with 72 points, while Wise County Central was third with 84. Tazewell was fourth, followed by Virginia High, John Battle and Marion.
Rhudy will be joined as an individual among the male competitors by the Virginia High duo of Brett Goss – who finished 11th – and Omar Said (18th), along with John Battle’s Graham Wiles (13th) and Jeramy Salks of Marion, who placed 17th.
The top two teams in both the boys and girls competitions received plaques, while the top 15 individual runners in each race earned medals.