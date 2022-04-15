Practice brings spins and crashes at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. – There were dust clouds, spins, and crashes during practice at Bristol Motor Speedway Friday, but defending NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson wasn’t complaining

“The track is really racy,” Larson said. “You can get grip and similar lap times around the middle and bottom. If they can maintain those conditions throughout the race on Sunday, it should be fun.”

Friday’s drama included two practice sessions for both the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series.

Denny Hamlin paced the Cup drivers with a lap of 20.017 seconds at 87.924 mph, with Kyle Busch next in line at 87.091.

Busch, who has eight wins on the concrete at Bristol, is not a fan of the dirt makeover and he was less than pleased with the dust buildup on the track in late stages of Friday’s first session which began at 4:05 p.m.

“You put one car in front of you, and you can’t see. Two cars, you definitely can’t see. That’s going to be the toughest part – the dust,” Busch said.”

Drivers, crew chiefs and engineers will be faced with many variables in Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race. The biggest question mark is the performance of the Next Gen car on dirt, but Busch offered a passing grade in the department.

“I’m surprised about the amount of grip this car has, and there is more drive off of the corners,” Busch said. “I think most of that has to do with the tire. It has a really good footprint on it based on looking at its tread pattern versus an open wheel tread pattern.

“Plus, we are a 100 less horsepower than we were last year and that’s going to help with the throttle time as well.”

Rooke Todd Gilliland was third fastest, followed by dirt racing veterans Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.

According to Reddick, the Tennessee clay is doing a better job of holding moisture this year although it’s too early to tell what sort of race will transpire Sunday night

“We will have to wait and see how the track is prepped,” Reddick said. “It’s going to take a lot longer to get to where it did at the end of our practice when we’re racing under nighttime conditions and the sun isn’t really beating down on the racetrack.”

It was not a smooth day for fan favorite Chase Elliott, who was involved in four spins.

Larson, who was sixth fastest, was exploring the high groove late in the day when the right rear of his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet hit the wall.

“I don’t know on the damage. I just bent something,” said Larson, referring to the alignment of his steering wheel.

Shortly after Larson’s misfortune, two-time 2022 race winner William Byron slammed into the wall.

The Cup drivers return to the track today at 6 p.m. for qualifying races.

In practice for tonight’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, Joey Logano was fastest with a lap of 19.779 at 91.006. Logano, a newcomer to dirt racing, was a surprise victor in last year’s Food City Dirt Race for the Cup series.

Defending Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes, who was second fastest, is another fan of the dirt version of BMS.

“I might be the only one that thinks this, but I enjoy the dirt in Bristol more than the concrete,” Rhodes said. “I had a really fun practice session.”

Rhodes actually asked his ThorSport Racing crew chief (Rich Lushes) for more practice time in Friday’s first session

“After about 30 minutes of watching other people, I got really bummed out that they were having fun and I wasn’t and I begged him to let me go out,” Rhodes said. “I’m glad that because that is the happiest I’ve been in a truck at a dirt track ever.”

One of the many changes from last year’s race is the addition of progressive banking in the corners. Rhodes noticed and adapted.

“I love that you can throw the truck into the corners, and you will have the banking to catch you,” said Rhodes, who finished second a BMS last season. “Some people love it when you just start sliding and sliding, but I don’t. I want to know that I’ve got something to lean on.”

Veteran Matt Crafton was third fastest, and he was followed by Toyota Racing Development driver Buddy Kofoid and Elliott.

Tonight’s race will mark the Truck series debut for the 20-year-old Kofoid. A prodigy in the world of open-wheel dirt racing, Kofoid will drive the No. 51 Toyota fielded by Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Hailie Deegan was forced to resort to a backup truck after crashing in the opening practice session. Parker Kligerman, who drives for the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports team, was in the No. 19 spot.

The 15-lap qualifying events for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt are set to begin today at 4:30, with the race to follow at 8.

