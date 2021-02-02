POSTSEASON ROUNDUP: Fourth quarter run by Hall leads Rebels past Indians, 42-36

Southwest Virginia’s first postseason hero of 2021 turned out to be Patrick Henry sophomore Jake Hall.

Hall scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter as PH posted a 42-36 win over Rural Retreat on Tuesday night in the first round of the Hogoheegee District boys basketball tournament.

The only game played in the area after Monday’s snow led to a bevy of postponents was a defensive struggle. PH was 15-for-41 from the field, while Rural Retreat was just 12-for-43 and managed just 14 second-half points.

Hall picked up three fouls in the first four minutes of the game and was whistled for his fourth foul midway through the third quarter. However, he finished with a flurry.

“He overcame the adversity and scored 11 points in the final four minutes of the game,” said PH coach Fred Selfe. “Which was ultimately the difference-maker down the stretch.”

Rural Retreat snapped a 53-game losing streak with a 58-47 win over PH on Saturday. The Indians couldn’t make it two in a row, despite building a 22-17 halftime lead.