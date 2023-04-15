EMORY, Va. – There are many ingredients to success in college football.

For the past two days, Emory & Henry head coach Curt Newsome and his staff focused on the big picture.

On Friday night, E&H football legends such as Sandy Rogers, Davon Keith and Derrick Yates took part in a team reunion at the expansive Brooks Field House.

Along with sharing stories of memorable games and road trips, the former Wasps chatted with boosters about ways to elevate the Wasps back to national prominence.

Saturday’s second annual spring game attracted a large crowd that included the incoming class of recruits and transfers.

“It was a big weekend,” Newsome said. “We had a great turnout both days and raised quite a bit of money for our program. Anytime, we can have Emory people on campus it’s a good thing.”

It’s been a busy off-season for the E&H football family.

The moves included a pair of new assistants, including former Wofford defensive back Darron Paschal.

A high-energy native of Atlanta, Paschal has been tasked with an important job.

“There are plenty of talented athletes in Georgia and we’ve got to find some,” Newsome said. “Darron has a great personality and he has already found us two prospects.”

Newsome said the incoming recruiting class for E&H does not have a single player from Georgia. The Wasps signed 36 athletes from Virginia along with 10 from North Carolina, two from Tennessee and one from Florida.

“We’ve got to expand our recruiting,” Newsome said. “Areas like Charlotte are hard for us because of the other North Carolina schools in the South Atlantic Conference.”

To help accomplish that mission, the coaching staff has scheduled recruiting combines in Richmond, Virginia Beach Northern Virginia, Roanoke, Knoxville and Charlotte in the coming weeks.

“We will visit every high school in those regions over two days,” Newsome said. “For the Tidewater and Virginia Beach combine we will hit 65 schools.”

There are four NCAA Division 2 schools in Virginia with E&H, Virginia State, Virginia Union and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Like most colleges college staffs, the Wasps are active participants in the transfer portal game.

Following Saturday’s spring game, the E&H recruits and transfers joined the post-game huddle with current players and coaches.

“It’s a lot easier to find a transfer quarterback than an offensive lineman,” Newsome said.

Bruce Tall, who served as the defensive line coach for E&H, was recently named as the co-defensive coordinator at Murray State in Kentucky.

Fourth-year E&H assistant Mitchell Walters will oversee the safeties this fall, while former E&H offensive lineman Parker Coe (Wytheville) is now helping with the offense.

In another source of pride for Newsome and E&H fans, former E&H defensive back Ryan Byrd was selected as the new head coach at Wilson Memorial on May 30.

After graduating from E&H in 2016, Byrd served as an assistant under Newsome for one season.

“I’ve stayed in touch with Ryan and he called me just before he spoke to the team at Wilson Memorial,” Newsome said.

According to Newsome, Byrd has been on a fast path for years.

“No question about that,” Newsome said. “Ryan was a great player who studied the game and worked hard.”

Meanwhile, another former E&H star in quarterback Kevin Saxton was hired as an offensive assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs in March.

Saxton previously worked as the co-offensive coordinator for Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina. Benedict posted its first unbeaten record last season en route to the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title.

Newsome and E&H boosters are striving for bigger goals, such as a long-awaited weight room and training facility.

But on this weekend, the status of E&H football appears bright.