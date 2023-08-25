Kenny Kerr crafted millions of words while filing hundreds of stories as he traveled thousands of miles covering countless events during his tenure as a sports writer for the Bristol Herald Courier from 1968-1978.

He was a regular member of the large press contingent at the Masters each April at Augusta National Golf Club and never missed a local event on the links. It was no surprise that he later filled a number of roles (including general manager) while working at The Virginian Golf Club in Bristol.

The talented wordsmith devoted bylines to such topics as boxing, NASCAR, the Bristol Tigers of the Appalachian League, the Virginia Tech Hokies and University of Tennessee Volunteers.

Yet, he had a real passion for high school sports and chronicled some of the most legendary athletes and coaches during a golden age of prep athletics in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee in what was a golden age for newspapers.

Kerr died on July 1 at the age of 76 and if there was such a thing as a BHC hall of fame he’d have been enshrined a long time ago.

“Kenny was a guy who just reported the game,” said Phil Robbins, who was the head football coach at John Battle during Kerr’s tenure in Bristol. “No coaching, no second-guessing, no questioning strategy; just what happened and credit to the athletes who made it happen. Always enjoyed my conversations with Kenny and enjoyed his friendship. Not many of the old gang around anymore.”

Another school year is underway in these mountains and Kerr was one of the best when it came to capturing what unfolded on a Friday night at the Stone Castle, a Tuesday evening in a cramped gym at Pennington Gap or a pressure-packed postseason baseball game at Randolph Field.

“Kenny had the ability not only to write about your game, but also was able, by his writing, to make the reader feel a part of the game if he or she missed it,” said Ray Spenilla, who played baseball at Coeburn and Eastern Kentucky University and coached the sport at Castlewood when Kerr was a scribe. “Also, if you as a fan saw the game in person, his writing always rekindled those special moments in your mind.”

“Kenny also had a great rapport as well as empathy for us coaches and the various challenges we faced. Consequently, you as a coach felt comfortable and trusted him so as to share your true thoughts, knowing they would not be misconstrued.”

Kerr covered some of the greatest games ever played in these parts, including Clintwood’s thrilling and hard-hitting 3-0 win over Saltville in the 1974 VHSL Group A state football semifinals.

EMORY, Va. – If you have ulcers, this state Group A semi-final game was no place for you. Those 6,000 fans who did attend, will no doubt be checking in with their doctor Monday morning.

Clintwood, by the hair of its chinny-chin-chin, scored a 3-0 heart-throbbing victory on Johnny McFall’s 25-yard field goal over Saltville here Saturday afternoon in a state Group A playoff game – one which will be remembered long after today’s newspaper turns yellow.

It was an all-time classic. Neither team deserved to lose. But in the end, and a shaky one it was, the Green Wave experienced the thrill of victory and the Shakers the agony of defeat.

Protecting the slender thread of a lead, Clintwood had its back to the wall when the clock ran out.

He was at Charlottesville’s University Hall in 1977 when coach Jim Goforth’s J.J. Kelly club posted a quintuple-overtime victory over Parry McCluer in the VHSL Group A boys basketball state semifinals.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Someone call the Wage and Hour Department. The Virginia High School League has got to owe a lot of people a lot of overtime pay.

Charlie Beverly’s two free throws with seven seconds to play in the fifth overtime ended the longest basketball game ever played in the Virginia High School League’s state tournament history and gave his Wise Indians a 60-58 decision over Parry McCluer here Friday afternoon and evening.

The Indians, champions of Region D, and the Fighting Blues, champions of Region C, kept everyone over time by battling to a 51-51 standstill at the end of regulation. Each team scored three points in the first three minutes. It was tied at 56 at the end of the second overtime, 58-58 at the end of the third, again at 58-58 at the end of the fourth and finally Beverly ended the madness with his charity tosses.

It took two hours and two minutes to play and no one asked for their money back.

There was that day in 1975 when Coeburn won the VHSL Group A state baseball title by betting the best of Goochland, 5-2, in the championship game. Here is an excerpt from his column about the Blue Knights winning it all.

When Thomas Walker defeated Coeburn last year in the first round of the state Group A baseball playoffs, Steve Hubbard, coach of the Blue Knights, thought he had muffed a golden opportunity to win the state championship.

After all, his Knights had rolled through the Lonesome Pine District with a perfect 16-0 record. The squad had power, speed and three pretty fair country pitchers. But Ronald Skeens’ Pioneers threw a defensive net around the powerful Coeburn bats and sent the Knights, and Hubbard, home shaking their heads.

What Hubbard didn’t know at that time was that “gut grinders” would be waiting when he opened practice for the 1975 season.

“Before the season, I figured a break-even season would be good,” he admitted Saturday afternoon. “We had lost five tremendous players from the ’74 team and all three of our pitchers who had won 14 of our 16 wins last year.”

Coeburn opened the season with a 15-3 win over Powell Valley. Wins over St. Paul and Pound followed then the Knights took an impressive 21-7 decision rom highly regarded Wise and scored an all-important 7-6 win over Clintwood.

It took an 8-1 loss to Norton to get both feet back on the ground.

“I kinda figured we had the potential to be a winner and I figured we had a shot at winning the Lonesome Pine championship after we went through and played everyone once. But I wasn’t convinced we’d win it until we defeated Clintwood on the final day of the regular season.”

After Coeburn had won the LPD for the second straight year, the Knights were still a question mark in most people’s mind … especially in the pitching department.

The Knights rode the right arm of little Larry Lawson through most of the regular season. Gary Pate, a lanky lefthander, was used as an “off-day” pitcher and was termed a “streak” hurler in most corners.

In the regionals, Coeburn, although scoring 16 runs in two games, got excellent pitching from both Lawson and Pate. Pate opened the tournament with a two-hit, 8-0 win over Clinch Valley runner-up Lebanon. Lawson followed with a three-hit shutout victory over Castlewood.

It was the first defeat ever for Castlewood in regional competition and there was once again joy in Mudville.

Suddenly, the question marks were gone. The doubtful glances at the pitching staff also disappeared.

The baseball season was down to one, possibly two games, for Coeburn. The pressure games, the semi-finals and finals of the state championship. It was the sixth and seventh games of the World Series for the Knights and they trailed the opposition three games to two.

If the final two games were truly the World Series, then Pate should be driving a new car today for he certainly became the Knights’ Most Valuable Player.

Coming off the seven inning shutout victory over Lebanon, the senior came on in relief of Lawson in the semi-finals against Stuarts Draft and didn’t allow a run. Again in the finals, he came in relief of Lawson and, although his scoreless inning streak was stopped at 14, Pate picked up his third playoff victory.

The Honaker Tigers became the first football team in far Southwest Virginia to win a game in 2023 on Thursday night as they trounced Lebanon by a 52-7 margin. Kerr was present in 1977 when Honaker won the program’s first-ever VHSL playoff game:

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. – If Region D ever starts giving away a Most Valuable Player trophy in its football playoffs, the committee will owe Tim Dye one.

Dye played offense, defense, led cheers and popped popcorn here Saturday afternoon in pacing Clinch Valley District champion Honaker to a 23-13 triumph over Cumberland District king Pennington in the semi-finals of the Group A Region D football playoffs.

The 155-pound senior running back rushed 23 times for 96 yards, scored two touchdowns, hit two of three passes for 29 yards and was the Tigers’ top tackler with six individual stops and five assists. Oh yes, he also intercepted two passes

“Tim’s the toughest 155-pounder I’ve ever seen,” said Honaker coach Larry Smith. “He’s probably our slowest back, but he’ll fight and scratch you to death.”

Here is how Kenny Kerr previewed the 1976 gridiron matchup between the Jonesville Bulldogs and Pennington Bobcats in which the latter prevailed in a rivalry that was one of the best:

Jonesville versus Pennington. There’s magic in those words. Just as there is magic in the words of Virginia High versus Tennessee High.

The Bulldog-Bobcat series is more than just any football game. It’s neighbor against neighbor, family against family. The victory earns bragging rights for a full year. No matter what records the two teams have, winning this game is much more important than a winning season.

But this year there is more at stake. Few thought it impossible to place an added ingredient into this game. But it’s true.

Awaiting the victor of this 1976 Jonesville-Pennington matchup is the Cumberland District crown and a berth in the Virginia High School League’s State Group A playoffs. And a spot in the playoffs is enough to make most hate their own sister if necessary.

There were the football coaches of course that Kerr got to follow. Ralph Cummins at Clintwood, Harry Fry at Gate City, Burrhead Bradley at Virginia High, John Cropp at Tennessee High and a legendary figure at Graham who led the G-Men to a win over Fry’s Gate City Blue Devils in 1976.

It’s business as usual at Graham. Head football coach Glynn Carlock is working every night until 11 o’clock. His staff is right there with him. His football team is home, hopefully hitting the books and thinking about this week’s date with John Battle.

Nowhere do you see “we did it” signs and no one dares mention a word of the victory over Gate City. You see, at Graham the past is the past and the future lies ahead. You never look back, no matter how sweet the taste of victory has been. Carlock feels when you look back over your shoulder, you stand a very good chance of running into a wall.

“We try to enjoy our victories in the dressing room after the game,” the coach says. “But when we come in here [the football office] after church Sunday, it’s back to work. It’s never mentioned again.”

Johnny McFall’s football exploits for powerhouse Clintwood (who Kerr wrote in 1975 “leads the team in everything but broken promises.”), the nightly hoops heroics of dudes like Derrick Hord (Tennessee High), Barry Hamler (Powell Valley), Dan Moody (Sullivan Central) and Steve Marsee (Pennington), the multi-sport skills of Darryal Wilson (Virginia High) and countless others.

Kenny Kerr saw them all.

Perhaps nobody got more ink from Kerr than David Lamie, who the writer covered from his freshman year at Tennessee High until his senior season as the quarterback for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Lamie was a multi-sport standout and here’s what Kerr wrote in the summer of 1976.

David Lamie lives in two different worlds. One is the violent world of college football. The other is the calm, peaceful world of golf. Unfortunately, the two worlds don’t mix very well.

Lamie’s football talent is well known … Big Nine Conference Back of the Year and Upper East Tennessee Back of the Year, both in his senior year at Tennessee High.

He signed a grant-in-aid with Virginia Tech and proved his versatility by winning a starting job in the Gobbler defensive secondary as a freshman last year. This fall, Lamie will be moved to his first love, quarterback.

Lamie has proven himself a winner on the links, too. He captured the Middlesboro Invitational High School Championship, the Bristol Big Five (now the Big Six), and the Big Nine Conference crown. He also placed fourth in the state tournament.

Between football and golf season, Lamie was a playing member of the Tennessee High basketball squad.

Football demanded, and received, much of Lamie’s spare time in high school. Naturally, since he’s attending Virginia Tech on a football grant, football still dominates Lamie’s time. That’s why his showing in the recent Steele Creek Open was so amazing.

Lamie had just six days to prepare for the SCO when he returned home from school. He had played “maybe five times” at school, but he also had all spring to get ready for the season’s first event.

“I worked pretty hard on my game when I got home,” Lamie says. “I played 36 holes almost every day.”

He parlayed the short training session into a third place finish in the SCO. What is even more remarkable about his performance is he played four days in one-over par.”

Lamie has fond memories of being around Kerr.

“He was almost like a big brother type of guy,” Lamie said. “He would kid you. … I think he was one of the most positive sports writers that I ever encountered. He was funny and just a warm human being. I gathered more confidence when I knew he was around as a writer whether it was playing basketball, football or golf.”

You couldn’t help but like Kerr, who was usually always flashing his gap-toothed grin.

“Kenny was a big-hearted, friendly guy quick to smile and laugh,” said Doug Mitchell, his colleague at the Herald Courier. “People enjoyed being around him and that allowed him to get the most from players and coaches for his stories. … Kenny was the best boss I ever had and I considered him a friend to the very end.”

Kerr’s tenure at the newspaper ended when the entire sports staff quit without notice over a disagreement with management. His byline hasn’t appeared in this paper in 45 years, but he is fondly remembered by loyal readers of this publication.

One final story involving Kerr and a Southwest Virginia legend appeared in a column by Gene “Pappy” Thompson (the most legendary sports writer of them all at the BHC) in the aftermath of Virginia Tech’s 27-24 football loss to South Carolina in 1973 as the Hokies fell to 0-5.

Tom Turner asked Kenny Kerr in the Tech dressing room: “How did Appalachia come out last night?”

Told that the Bulldogs had beaten Pound, Turner, an all-stater for Appalachia, quipped:

“I am sure glad one of my teams is winning!”

Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:

Aug. 31, 1979

John Jackson’s 22-yard fumble return for a touchdown with 8:03 remaining left highlighted Chilhowie’s 23-8 win over J.J. Kelly. … Anthony Caruso threw four touchdown passes in J.I. Burton’s 32-8 hammering of Haysi. … Rye Cove routed St. Paul, 32-6, as Jeff Arwood threw two TD passes to Ron Austin.

Aug. 28, 1987

Scott Jones tossed two touchdown passes to Mike Pope in Virginia High’s 20-7 victory over Sullivan Central. … Jeff Lamie rushed for two touchdowns and also threw a scoring strike to Steve Rainey in Tazewell’s 34-2 annihilation of Narrows. … Petie Ball intercepted two passes and Chris Grinstead rushed for 81 yards as Richlands recorded a 17-0 win over Northside of Roanoke.

Aug. 25, 1995

Kris Worley rushed for 148 yards on 19 carries and scored a touchdown in Tennessee High’s 13-7 victory over Virginia High. …Tony Brewer’s third-quarter touchdown was Sullivan East’s lone score in a 13-6 setback to Unicoi County. … Tracy Massie’s two touchdowns helped Sullivan Central collect a 13-7 win over Sullivan North.