BRISTOL, Tenn. – Along with guiding his Virginia High Bearcats boys soccer team to victory, VHS senior Patrick Poku has a goal for every match.

“I try to leave something that people can remember me by – whether it’s scoring, passing or defense,” Poku said.

Relying on his sprinter speed, Poku accomplished both of his goals Friday as VHS blanked the Tennessee High Vikings 2-0 at the Stone Castle.

Working off a deft assist from Owen Dean, Poku collected his third goal of the season on a breakaway at the 14:32 mark of the first half.

“Owen gave me a good pass and the ball just fell at my feet,” Poku said. “I took the ball and went.”

Poku, who grew up in Ghana, finished with 32 goals last year.

“Knowing this is the last year that I can play with my teammates, I’ve pushed myself every day in practice,” Poku said. “I’m happy with my performance so far. Hopefully, I can score more goals than I did last year.”

VHS coach Kevin Wright marvels at the skill level and potential for Poku.

“Patrick and his brother (Prince) are so technically skilled,” Wright said. “When you add the speed and the versatility, it’s awesome to watch them play. It really makes my job easy when I’m able to tell Patrick and Prince about a positon and they adapt to it.”

Poku said that he has been timed at 4.3 in the 40-yard dash.

Wright said that several college soccer coaches are recruiting Poku. That list ranges from the NAIA and NCAA Division III level to a couple of Division I coaches.

“And I think Patrick would have been recruited at a higher level if he played club soccer instead of football,” Wright said.

The second VHS goal came with 37:49 left in the match, as freshman Gamble Stevens scored off of a deflection.

“I’m ecstatic about this match” Wright said. “I can’t tell you the last time we beat Tennessee High. Even back when I played at Virginia High, you got the anxiety and butterflies when you came to this field, because Tennessee High has been such a powerhouse. Maybe the tide is turning.”

The Bearcats (3-0) also have wins over Gate City and Abingdon this season.

Virginia High’s roster is comprised of 10 seniors and 12 underclassmen, with a large number of freshmen. The 2022 playoff run for VHS ended against eventual Class 2 finalist Glenvar.

The future looks bright for Poku.

“I want to play college soccer really bad, but I don’t think about the coaches in the stands,” Poku said. “I’m just focused on each match.”

GIRLS

Virginia High 2, John Battle 0

Junior Katie Rankin moved into a prominent new role with VHS Bearcats season.

“I take all of the set pieces, like corner kicks, free kicks and goal kicks,” Rankin said. “I’m excited about it.”

VHS fans were excited early Friday at the Stone Castle, after Rankin boomed in her second career goal on a penalty kick with five minutes left in the first half.

“That was my first chance this season,” Rankin said.

What was the strategy for Rankin?

“The coaches always tell us to shoot for the corners because it’s harder for the goalkeeper to reach the ball, so that’s what I went for,” Rankin said.

Rankin said she clinched her role during a recent scrimmage against Abingdon at Emory & Henry.

“We had a direct free-kick situation, and I scored,” Rankin said. “I think I had the job after that.”

Rankin showed no nerves during her big chance Friday.

“I just stayed calm and went for it,” Rankin said. “I know where I want the ball to go.”

A familiar face collected the second goal for VHS with 22:21 left in the match. After weaving past and around multiple defenders most of the night, quick junior Mary Katherine Wilson scored following a scramble and deflection.

VHS (2-1) features a blend of 10 returning players with 10 newcomers, but the Bearcats graduated their top two scorers. VHS advanced to the VHSL Class 2 quarterfinals last season and the semifinals two years ago.

“We started kind of slow and John Battle was winning all the 50-50 stuff, but we were much more aggressive in the second half,” VHS coach Justin Hayden said. “I was happy with the match overall.”

VHS school officials have been working for weeks to prepare the historic Gene Malcolm Stadium for soccer.

Athletic director Brad Harper said on Friday night that the current plan is for VHS to host Abingdon on Tuesday night at Gene Malcolm, which doubles as the home of the VHS football team.

“We should be playing there soon, and we’re super excited about it,” Hayden said. “We’re trying to widen things out with the field and get goals put up. Gene Malcolm is a great facility and the playing surface is super nice.”

John Battle sophomore Allie McIlwain said the stadium setting at the Stone Castle added to the atmosphere between the Bristol rivals.

“Playing on turf is always fun, and it felt like there were so many more fans here,” McIlwain said. “This is a beautiful place and the field is bigger.”

McIlwain pointed to several advantages of soccer on turf.

“The ball goes faster and travels farther,” McIlwain said.

Friday was the opening match of the season for John Battle.

For more reasons than one, Rankin also enjoyed Friday’s trip across the state line to play on the colorful THS turf.

“It was cool playing here, and I think this definitely draws more fans,” Rankin said. Hopefully we can get our field looking like this soon.”