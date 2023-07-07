High school football season is fast approaching, with the first games in Northeast Tennessee slated for Aug 18.

While a TSSAA-mandated dead period is currently in effect, teams will return to preparations for Friday night lights on July 10.

Not surprisingly, there are a few classification changes in the Volunteer State. Tennessee High will be joined in the 5A Mountain Lakes Conference by possible preseason favorite Daniel Boone, David Crockett and Morristown West, along with newcomers Cocke County and Sevier County. Sullivan East will face the usual heavyweights, Elizabethton and Greeneville, in the 4A Northeastern Conference, along with Volunteer, Grainger and newbies Cherokee and Northview Academy from Kodak.

The 6A Big East Conference remains the same, with West Ridge joined by Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, Jefferson County, Morristown East and William Blount.

A list of 15 games to watch in Southwest Virginia recently ran in these pages. Here is a look at a few games in no particular order to watch on the Tennessee side of the state line, with an emphasis on the five Volunteer State schools that will appear in the “Under the Lights” magazine supplement available in late-August that will feature previews, photos, rosters, schedules and more for 26 local teams.

Tennessee High at Sullivan East (Aug. 25): These clubs haven’t played since 2010, with the Vikings having won all 42 games since these clubs first met in 1969. Tennessee High won the last meeting, 42-0. The Vikings finished 5-6 last season, falling to Knox Central in the opening round of the playoffs. Sullivan East went 4-6, the most wins for the Patriots since winning four games in 2017. Tennessee High has had success against teams with “Sullivan” in the title, from a 20-1 mark against now-defunct Sullivan North, 38-9 with Sullivan Central and 4-0 vs. Sullivan (1948-56). Sullivan South was more competitive, posting a 17-22 record in the series.

Greeneville at Tennessee High (Aug. 18): After a four-year run of opening with Dobyns-Bennett, the Vikings will tangle with the Greene Devils at the Stone Castle in the 50th meeting between the clubs. Tennessee High is 30-16-3 in the series that dates back to 1917. Greeneville, which is 6-1 in the last seven meetings, including a 28-24 decision in 2020, has finished 12-1 in each of the last two seasons, falling in the 4A state quarterfinals on both occasions. Tennessee High last won its opener in 2018, defeating eventual 5A state champion Knox Central, 19-16.

Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett (Oct. 27): The Big East title is normally at stake in this one, and this season should be no different in what will be the 102nd meeting between these bitter rivals. The Indians hold a 63-33-5 mark but have lost four in a row and 10 of the 11 last against the Hilltoppers. Science Hill earned the win last year, advancing to the third round of the playoffs before falling to Maryville. The Indians lost three games last season, by one point (Greeneville) and two points (Science Hill) before falling by six to Bearden in the postseason.

Greeneville at Elizabethton (Oct. 27): These clubs combined to win four 4A titles in a row — Greeneville (2017-18), Elizabethton (2019-2020) — and the Cyclones dropped a double-overtime thriller to finish second in 2021. Elizabethton has a 43-35-1 mark in this series, winning five of the last seven, although the Greene Devils finished on top last season. The Northeastern Conference title usually comes down to this one — and much like in the Big East — this one will be the same.

Tennessee High at West Ridge (Oct. 20): West Ridge has faced Tennessee High twice in his short existence and has won both of them. The Wolves, who were created from a consolidation of Sullivan South, Central and North, defeated the Vikings, 25-7, in 2021, finishing with a 9-3 record, including a playoff victory with a roster comprised of nearly 30 seniors that joined forces from those three schools. The Wolves struggled to a 4-6 mark last season but did beat the Vikings, 29-12.

Sullivan East at Johnson County (Aug. 18): This will be the season opener for the Patriots, which trails the Longhorns 15-9 in a series that began in 1999, but East has won two of the last three. The Patriots will unleash its Air Raid offense behind quarterback Drake Fisher, who set a school record last season by throwing for nearly 2,200 yards. Fisher threw for four touchdowns and ran for another in East’s 50-26 win over the ‘Horns last season.

Tennessee High at Daniel Boone (Oct. 26): The regular season finale for both teams, could this game determine the 5A champion? The Trailblazers had their first-ever undefeated regular season in 2022, finishing 12-1, with the lone loss coming to eventual 5A state champion Knox West in the third round of the playoffs. The Vikings are 26-14 against the Blazers, but have lost the last two.

Science Hill at Maryville (Sept. 15): After a visit to Big Stone Gap to face Union, the Hilltoppers travel to perennial 6A powerhouse Maryville, which lost four games last season, but still won 10 and advanced to the state semifinals, the third year in a row the season ended at that point. The Rebels have only lost as many as two games in a season twice this century, in 2018 and 2009.

Abingdon at Tennessee High (Sept. 22): This will be the fourth meeting between these interstate rivals since 2019, having not played prior to then since 1954. Tennessee High won, 34-14, last year, after falling to the Falcons in 2021 by the identical score. The Vikings won the first meeting in 1922-23 and then lost the next three (1924-26). They lead the series, 11-4, with the only other loss coming two years ago.

Tennessee High at Gate City (Sept. 29): Tennessee High will follow up its game with Abingdon by hosting Gate City for the first time since 2000. The Vikings are only 1-4 against the Blue Devils, although those were during some of the glory years for the Blue Devils. Tennessee High has scored just 24 points in those five games, earning a 10-7 win in 1998.

Sullivan East at West Greene (Oct. 20): The first meeting between the 2A Buffaloes and the Patriots. West Greene finished 8-3 last season, falling to Northview Academy early in the season, and then losing to Chuckey-Doak (46-35) and Pigeon Forge (48-0) to end the season. A new 2A foe this year for the Buffaloes is Eagleton Academy, located in Maryville.

David Crockett at West Ridge (Sept. 22): These clubs have split two decisions, with the Pioneers finishing on top last season, 27-23. Expect a large crowd in Blountville. The Wolves have developed one of the better fan followings in the region in just two short years.

Cherokee at Sullivan East (Oct. 6): Sullivan East will follow up back-to-back meetings with Elizabethton and Greeneville to face Cherokee for the first time since 2016. Those clubs have met four times, winning two apiece, including the last two by the Patriots.

Sullivan East at Northview Academy (Oct. 27): Another first meeting for the Patriots. Northview Academy has been playing football since 2015, finishing a school best 6-5 in 2016. The Cougars were 4-6 in 2022, putting up 44 points against West Greene, 70 with Claiborne and 55 against Union County.

West Ridge at Lakeway Christian (Sept. 8): West Ridge still hasn’t played an abundance of different teams, but the Lions will be one of them. Located in Morristown, Lakeway Christian is 10-20 in three seasons, including a 5-7 mark last season, falling to University School of Jackson (USJ) in the second round the Division II-A state playoffs.

Other games to watch include Greeneville and Elizabethton traveling to Dobyns-Bennett, Daniel Boone visiting Elizabethton, and Science Hill hosting Elizabethton and visiting defending 4A state champion Anderson County. Don’t forget West Ridge hosting Dobyns-Bennett and visiting Science Hill. The Wolves are looking for their first wins against those squads.