 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
top story
Jordan Stout Watch

Playoffs next for Stout, Ravens

  • 0
Ravens Giants Football

Honaker graduate and Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout warms up before a game earlier this season. Stout will make his NFL playoff debut next week against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

 The Associated Press

The next experience in Jordan Stout’s rookie season will be the NFL playoffs.

The former Honaker High School and Penn State University star handled punting and holding duties for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in their final regular season game, a 27-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stout averaged 45.7 yards on three punts and was the sure-handed holder as veteran kicker Justin Tucker was 3-for-3 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra points.

He averaged 45.9 yards on 57 punts during the regular season.

Baltimore (10-7) plays at Cincinnati again in an AFC playoff game.

It’ll be Stout’s first postseason game since he punted for Penn State in a loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Freshman Trivette stars for Richlands

Freshman Trivette stars for Richlands

It’s fair to call Richlands Blue Tornado basketball player Annsley Trivette a freshman sensation.

Entering Thursday’s non-district game against Grundy, the 6-foot-1 forward was averaging 28 points and double figure rebounds.

Worley has night to remember for Bearcats

Worley has night to remember for Bearcats

Virginia High basketball player Dante Worley was honored before Friday’s Southwest District opener for reaching the 1,000 career points mark.

The fun was just beginning for the 6-foot senior point guard.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts