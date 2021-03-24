Players’ manager: Bristol State Liners skipper Trembley receives high marks from former major leaguers

Jeremy Guthrie was a Major League Baseball pitcher for more than a decade and won a World Series ring with the Kansas City Royals in 2015, but his big break in the big leagues came with some help from a guy by the name of Dave Trembley.

“I would just say that our connection is unique, because he went out on a limb for me to recommend me to the Baltimore Orioles when few teams had confidence in my abilities,” Guthrie said. “Without his recommendation, I may have never had the opportunity to pitch consistently in the major leagues.

“I’m grateful that I was able to earn Dave’s respect and have him there to support me as a coach in the big leagues as I was learning and gaining confidence. The positives in my career would not have been what it was without his help. I am grateful for Dave and the person he is.”

Infielder Homer Bush played in 409 MLB games from 1997-2004 and was a member of the New York Yankees’ 1998 World Series-winning squad. Dave Trembley was his manager in 1992 with the Charleston Rainbows of the Low-A South Atlantic League.