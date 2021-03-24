Players’ manager: Bristol State Liners skipper Trembley receives high marks from former major leaguers

Jeremy Guthrie was a Major League Baseball pitcher for more than a decade and won a World Series ring with the Kansas City Royals in 2015, but his big break in the big leagues came with some help from a guy by the name of Dave Trembley.
“I would just say that our connection is unique, because he went out on a limb for me to recommend me to the Baltimore Orioles when few teams had confidence in my abilities,” Guthrie said. “Without his recommendation, I may have never had the opportunity to pitch consistently in the major leagues.
“I’m grateful that I was able to earn Dave’s respect and have him there to support me as a coach in the big leagues as I was learning and gaining confidence. The positives in my career would not have been what it was without his help. I am grateful for Dave and the person he is.”
Infielder Homer Bush played in 409 MLB games from 1997-2004 and was a member of the New York Yankees’ 1998 World Series-winning squad. Dave Trembley was his manager in 1992 with the Charleston Rainbows of the Low-A South Atlantic League.
“I can’t say enough about Dave,” Bush said. “Having him as a coach my first full season impacted my career tremendously. Dave exemplified smarts, hard work and discipline every day. Players will quickly learn if you don’t hve those three qualities, making it to the major leagues will be difficult.”
Guthrie and Bush are among a countless crew of players who excelled under Trembley’s tutelage over the past few decades and a new crop of prospects will learn valuable lessons from the man this summer as he’ll pilot the Bristol State Liners in the new version of the Appalachian League.
The Appy League will debut as a wooden bat amateur league for rising college freshman and sophomores after previously being a professional rookie league.
“It was presented to me that they are looking for teachers, coaches and people with a lot of experience to help develop and mentor young college players who are interested in a professional career at some point down the road,” Trembley said on Monday in a telephone interview. “I’ve got a lot of experience in player development at every level. To have an opportunity to work with young players, give back to the game and try to promote the game and do something for, and with, young people was very attractive to me.”
There will be few, if any, personnel in the Appy League this summer who can match Trembley’s experience as the 69-year-old is a true baseball lifer.
He has coached at the high school, college, minor league and major league levels.
Trembley managed in the Pittsburgh, San Diego, Baltimore and Chicago Cubs minor league systems and won a Double-A Eastern League championship with the Harrisburg Senators in 1987 and a High-A Florida State League title in 1996 with the Daytona Cubs.
He compiled a 187-283 record as the manager of the Baltimore Orioles from 2007-2010 and most recently spent five seasons as the director of player development with the Atlanta Braves from 2014-2018.
“Dave is a manager who smiles and encourages and expects to see his players grow and improve each day through hard work and doing the fundamentals,” Guthrie said. “Young players learned of the importance of doing things the right way and constantly working to improve. He is fun-loving and no-nonsense which is a great blend when it comes to a manager of young ballplayers.”
Look for more of the same when he tutors the standouts suiting up for the State Liners this summer. Bristol opens the season on June 3 against the Johnson City Doughboys on the road.
Trembley has been to Bristol’s DeVault Stadium before, paying a visit during his time with the Braves organization and when he was a coach for the Appy League’s Wytheville Cubs in 1985.
“Young players are very, very enthusiastic about playing the game,” Trembley said. “I think they want to learn and they all have a big upside. From our standpoint, one of the things you can do is start to establish a real strong foundation for them”
Lebanon High School ace pitcher and University of Virginia signee Matthew Buchanan, East Tennessee State University shortstop Ashton King, Kansas pitcher Matt Taylor (Dobyns-Bennett) and the King University pitching duo of Ray Berry (Chilhowie) and Jake DeLisi are among the individuals of local interest currently in the prospective player pool.
Also on that long list is Homer Bush Jr., a freshman outfielder at Grand Canyon University in Arizona. Wouldn’t it be neat if Trembley managed the son of the guy he mentored in the minor leagues nearly 30 years ago?
“I would love for Dave to coach my little man,” the elder Bush said. “Dave wouldn’t believe he is my son. Junior possesses the smarts, hard worker and discipline traits. He’s also taller, faster and better looking than me. I’m so proud of the young man.”
Bush knows his old boss will provide knowledge and advice for whoever he manages.
“Dave is all business,” Bush said. “He’s a players’ coach as long as you’re serious about the game of baseball and life.”
Appy League Leaders
Seven of the 10 teams in the Appalachian League have named managers for the 2021 season. Here is a brief look at the men who will guide teams in the amateur wood-bat league for rising college freshmen and sophomores:
Bristol State Liners: Dave Trembley
Trembley won 1,556 games over 24 seasons as a skipper in the minor and major leagues, including a stint calling the shots for the Baltimore Orioles from 2007-2010.
Greeneville Flyboys: Alan Regier
Scouting and player development have been Regier’s roles in pro baseball and he is familiar with Bristol. He worked for the Chicago White Sox from 2006-2020 and visited Bristol frequently when the city had a ChiSox farm team during part of his stint.
Johnson City Doughboys: Rick Magnante
Magnante will have managed in the old version of the Appy League and the new one. He guided the Bristol Tigers to a mark of 66-76 during the 1987 and 1988 seasons when the club featured future big leaguers such as Travis Fryman, Rico Brogna and Rusty Meacham.
Bluefield Ridge Runners: Joe Oliver
The catcher for the 1990 World Series champion Cincinnati Reds had a 13-year MLB career with seven teams. He was manager of the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, in 2019.
Burlington Sock Puppets: Jack McDowell
A College World Series champion at Stanford University (1987), an American League Cy Young Award winner for the Chicago White Sox (1993) and a professional musician, McDowell will be the most well-known manager in the Appy League this summer. He spent three seasons as the head coach at NCAA Division II Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Danville Otterbots: Desi Relaford
The ultimate utility man played in the majors from 1996-2007 with the Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers.
Pulaski River Turtles: Clark Crist
A longtime scout who most recently worked for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Elizabethton River Riders: TBA
Kingsport Axmen: TBA
Princeton WhistlePigs: TBA