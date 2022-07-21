Pitching help doesn’t help as State Liners fall to Doughboys, 21-1

New pitchers, same old misery for the Bristol State Liners

Keylan Newton, Luke Churchill, Gavin Briggs, Jessie Locklear and Nicholas Sosa made their debuts on the mound for the Appalachian League club on Thursday night and none of them impressed in the least in a 21-1 loss to the homestanding Johnson City Doughboys.

Bristol (12-29) lost its third straight game and has given up a combined 58 runs in those three defeats.

The roster reinforcements for the State Liners only reinforced their status as the Appy League’s worst team.

Newton, a former Greeneville High School star who plays for South Carolina-Beaufort, got the starting nod and didn’t survive the first inning as he surrendered five runs.

Churchill didn’t inspire or rally the troops either as he yielded seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. The hurler who previously played at Millbrook High School in Virginia and Lackawanna College wasn’t completely to blame, however, as only one of the five runs he allowed was earned.

Briggs, just a few months removed from graduating from Science Hill High School, gave up a pair of three-run homers in his three innings of work in his hometown of Johnson City. Michael Moss (Seton Hall) and Caleb Marmo (Walters State Community College) took him deep.

Locklear, who previously played for the Native American National Team, retired just one of the four batters he faced in the eighth inning.

Sosa, who attends Greensboro College, took over and allowed two runs in 2/3 of an inning.

The quintet combined to give up 18 hits, issue five walks and hit six batters.

That’s now 34 different pitchers Bristol has used this season and 60 different players overall.

The offense was pretty inept as well with Bristol not recording its first hit against Johnson City’s William Westbrock (Caldwell Tech Community College) until a one-out single by Sean Smith Jr. (Mississippi Gulf Coast College) in the top of the seventh inning. Westbrock struck out 10 over eight dominant innings.

Smith scored the lone run for the State Liners on a sacrifice fly from Will Spears of Delgado College. Smith had two of the three hits for the State Liners.

Bristol hosts Johnson City today at 7 p.m.