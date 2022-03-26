Pirates assign Stratton to minors

Hunter Stratton was one of four players the Pittsburgh Pirates reassigned to their minor league camp on Saturday.

The former Sullivan East High School star has a 13.50 ERA in two Grapefruit League outings, allowing three home runs in his two innings of work.

Stratton, 25, is 13-13 with seven saves and a 3.96 ERA in 105 minor league appearances over four seasons. The right-hander split last season with Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis and also had a stint in the Dominican Winter League.

He’ll head back to Indianapolis, where the team will be managed in 2022 by former Bristol Pirates skipper Miguel Perez.

Pitchers Yerry De Los Santos, Enmanuel Mejia and Blake Weiman were also reassigned to Pittsburgh’s minor league camp. De Los Santos had a three-game stint with the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates in 2018.

> Justin Grimm (Virginia High) is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in three Cactus League outings with the Oakland Athletics. He earned a win on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers as he tries to land a spot in Oakland’s bullpen for the 2022 season.

> Will Carter (Science Hill) worked 1 2/3 innings and notched a save in his only Cactus League appearance for the Chicago White Sox.

> Trey Cabbage (Grainger) is 3-for-7 (.429) in four exhibition contests for the Los Angeles Angels.

> Left-handed pitchers Daniel Norris (Science Hill) of the Chicago Cubs and Brett Martin (Morristown East) of the Texas Rangers have yet to appear in an official MLB spring training contest.