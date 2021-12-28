Pinstripe Bowl just latest link between Hokies-Yankees

“That [game] symbolized that 11 months later, we’re still healing but we’re moving forward and there’s people that have our back,” former Tech catcher Anthony Sosnoskie said this week. “We all as a collective unit really appreciated what they did for us that day.”

Those Hokies became lasting admirers of the Yankees.

“For them to come down and do that, I’m a die-hard Red Sox fan and when they play the Yankees I’ll root for the Red Sox, but since then I … never wish ill will on the Yankees, just because of what they did as an organization for Virginia Tech,” former Tech first baseman Sean O’Brien said this week.

Special uniforms

The 2008 exhibition game was not the first memorable game of those players’ Tech careers.

On April 20, 2007, the Tech baseball team lost to Miami in front of a then-English Field record crowd of more than 3,000 fans in the first Tech home athletic event after the shootings.