Phipps-to-Fritts results in three scores for Tennessee High in scrimmage with East

BRISTOL, Tenn. – For a dude who has never previously played football on the varsity level, Tennessee High senior wide receiver Maddox Fritts certainly appears to have a handle on what it takes to be a playmaker.

The promising rookie caught three touchdown passes for the Vikings in Thursday’s scrimmage against Sullivan East at the Stone Castle in what was the final preseason tune-up for both teams.

The biggest takeaway from the exhibition in regards to THS is that Fritts is somebody opposing defenses might want to keep an eye on.

They shouldn’t bother trying to find any film from the previous three seasons on the talented athlete.

“I haven’t played football since I was in eighth grade,” Fritts said. “I had just been playing basketball and figured it was my senior year, so I ought to try something new.”

It all looked like old hat for Fritts on Thursday.

He hauled in TD passes of 11 and 60 yards from quarterback Jimmy Phipps in the segment of the scrimmage in which each team ran 10 offensive plays at a time.

During the down-and-distance portion, Fritts hauled in an 11-yard scoring strike from Phipps in the front corner of the end zone on a 4th-and-10 play.

“I was hoping to get at least one [touchdown],” Fritts said. “But I wasn’t expecting three coming out here.”

Fritts finished with seven receptions for 121 yards.

Phipps-to-Fritts has a nice ring to it.

“He’s been a reliable target,” Phipps said. “For one, his speed is impressive and just the ability he has to cut and go make tough catches. Our connection has really grown.”

Fritts played in the defensive secondary as well.

“He’s been a pleasant surprise,” said first-year Tennessee High head coach Josh Holt. “He’s a high-character kid and he’s one of the hardest workers out here. … It’s second nature to him. He’ll make a mistake, we’ll correct it and the very next rep he’ll fix it. He’s just a very smart, cerebral kid.”

It’s been a seamless transition.

“I was surprised how quick I got back into things,” Fritts said. “It took me a little bit to learn the technicalities of it, but I feel good about it.”

Tennessee High had to feel good about Thursday’s results as the Vikings fared well on both sides of the ball.

Owen Stallcup returned an interception for a TD, while Trent Dowdell, Turner Elliott and freshman Barron Harkleroad ripped off touchdown runs for the offense’s second-team unit.

Josh Green had 26 yards on nine carries for the first-team O, while Thatcher Hutton converted both of his extra-point kicks. Senior Nick Osborne made several tackles for loss in standing out for the defense.

Tennessee High had faced Morristown East six days prior to Thursday’s scrimmage.

“We saw the improvements we wanted,” Holt said. “Down [in Morristown], we got to the 1-yard line and put the ball on the ground twice. We held onto the ball today and didn’t turn it over.”

Sullivan East’s lone touchdown came on Drake Fisher’s 34-yard pass to Masun Tate during the 10-play portion of the event.

The Patriots had previously scrimmaged Cherokee and Chuckey-Doak and made the short trip up Weaver Pike on Thursday for a rare encounter. THS and East last played in the regular season in 2010.

The coaches of both teams were looking ahead instead of looking back.

East opens the 2022 season on Aug. 19 at home against David Crockett.

“I’m not worried about anything else but Week 1 and being ready to go then,” said Sullivan East coach J.C. Simmons. “I was proud of our effort tonight. Some things we’ve got to do better at all over the place. That’s what happens when you play against a great team – they are going to expose your weaknesses. [Phipps] threw a couple of nice balls.”

Meanwhile, Tennessee High plays at Dobyns-Bennett on Aug. 19 in what will officially be the varsity debut for Fritts as he looks to catch more passes from his QB.

“We’ve still got work to do,” Phipps said. “We’ll come in and watch some film and figure out what we need to work on. I think we’ve got a good shot.”