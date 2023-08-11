BRISTOL, Tenn. — Year one as a starting quarterback for Jimmy Phipps wasn’t bad, but he could do without the negatives, a pair of concussions that forced the senior signal-caller to miss two games, including a playoff contest.

“It went pretty well other than the injuries that I faced,” said Phipps, during Tennessee High’s recent media day at the historic Stone Castle. “I really enjoyed it. I feel like I will be more comfortable in the games this year.”

Attention has been focused on taking care of Phipps, including improved equipment and work in the weight room with Bristol Tennessee Schools strength and conditioning coordinator Mike Mays.

“They got me a nice helmet. It has some extra padding in the back and Coach Mays has been strengthening my neck in the weight room,” he said. “I got scanned for it and they can go in the computer and check to see if damage is done.”

Tennessee High head coach Josh Holt said the Riddell Axiom helmet is becoming more common at all levels on the gridiron. This particular helmet was made specifically for Phipps and even has his name on the back.

“We try to take care of him. We try to keep the hits off of him,” Holt said. “We put him in a brand new Axiom helmet this year. It will actually show you the type of hits that he takes. It is really cool helmet. They come in and they fit it just for his head. It has got his name on it so it is made custom just for him.”

Phipps is also working to do his part to prevent the issues that caused some of those problems last season.

“Just little things like trying to make a play out of something that wasn’t,” he said. “I am just going to try to do my job and just try to make the plays I can.”

Holt said Phipps is ready to go.

“He is fully recovered. He is excited,” he said. “You could just look at him last year, those few games that he missed, it just ate him alive so he is really excited. He kind of remembers those feelings a little bit and that has been kind of driving him a little bit this summer.”

Holt has been pleased with the improvement shown by Phipps, who has also been coached up by quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Jesse Taylor.

“Consistency is what we after, that is our big term we are looking for. He is pretty consistent back there for us,” Holt said. “He sets the offense for us, he can make plays, he can change plays. He is doing a great job with his arm every single day in practice, he is getting better there...Coach Taylor has done an amazing job with Jimmy. He has done a great job.”

Phipps has help, including the returning backfield trio of Josh Bell, Josh Green and Turner Elliott, along with an offensive line led by three-year junior starter Micah Norton, along with returnees Dorian Suggs and Preston Feagins.

“We have got our backfield coming back from last year. That is a real positive and we have some guys coming back up front,” he said. “The receiving corps is new, but they are going to do just fine. I love those guys. Some of the guys on our defense are coming back.”

Every quarterback wants to throw the ball, but Phipps understands that isn’t the primary job of a Tennessee High signal-caller.

“We are a run team and the run sets up for the pass so we will throw it when we need to,” said Phipps, whose receivers will include Virginia High transfer Donnie Thomas, Josh Sizemore, Jacob Van Valkenburg and Barron Harkleroad. “We are going to hang our hat on running the football, but we are also going to try to dish it out to the receivers some.”

Tennessee High opens its season next Friday against Class 4A powerhouse Greeneville at the Stone Castle.

“I think we are set up to do pretty good this season,” Phipps said. “Greeneville is going to be tough first game, that is really going to test to see how we are as a team.”

It has been since 2009 that the Vikings last won the Mountain Lakes Conference title. While Daniel Boone and David Crockett having won the last couple of crowns, Phipps would like nothing better than to finish on top again.

“We are hoping to achieve the conference championship and then see where the playoffs take us,” he said. “I think we can. I think we have a good shot in our conference. I think we have just got to execute every single game and be consistent in what we do.”

Holt has worked over the last two seasons to emphasize the tradition of Vikings’ football and that has included displaying artifacts in “The Viking Keep” fieldhouse, along with placing legacy stickers in lockers that signify the lineage of the program. Phipps’ locker includes stickers related to former Vikings, his father, Chris, and great-grandfather, Bud.

“Their names are in my locker,” he said. “It means the world to me. It is really cool to have their names in my locker. I just love all the old pictures and the trophies we have in the locker room.”

There is also the history of the Stone Castle itself, a stadium that has been in use for nearly 90 years. Phipps likes playing there, but tries not to get too caught up in the festivities away from the field.

“There is nothing better than under the lights in the Castle,” he said. “It is amazing, but you just have tunnel vision on the football field, everything else just kind of gets locked out.”

Phipps knows what he will get from Phipps. He is confident in getting the same from the entire team as the season approaches.

“It is really the leadership, that is a high-character kid. We are super fortunate here at Tennessee High, we have some high-character kids, all the way from top to bottom,” Holt said. “They do well in the classroom, in the hallways and in the community and the locker room, plus on the field.

“With Jimmy, you are really not going to find a better kid than him, in my opinion.”