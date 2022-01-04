Penn State punter/kicker Jordan Stout (Honaker) declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Jordan Stout has declared for the NFL Draft.
The Penn State University punter and kicker who starred at Honaker High School made the announcement at 4:30 p.m. via his social media platforms.
He opened the statement by saying:
I really can’t find the right words to express how incredible my time in State College has been and how honored I am to have played at such an incredible place. From an early age I always dreamed of playing sports on the big stage. Little did I know I would be playing on one of the biggest stages in all of sports. To each individual I played with both at Virginia Tech and Penn State, I love you guys and I appreciate how you pushed me each and every day to be the best I can be. I wouldn’t be here without all the support and love from my teammates.
Stout spent his first two seasons at Virginia Tech prior to transferring to Penn State and he bloomed with the Nittany Lions.
This season alone, he averaged 46.01 yards on 67 punts this season and was the runner-up for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to college football’s best at the position.
He also handled kickoff duties and totaled 82 points on field goals and PATs.
Stout is the second player from far Southwest Virginia in the 2022 draft pool as Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell (Union) turned pro last month.