Penn State punter/kicker Jordan Stout (Honaker) declares for 2022 NFL Draft

I really can’t find the right words to express how incredible my time in State College has been and how honored I am to have played at such an incredible place. From an early age I always dreamed of playing sports on the big stage. Little did I know I would be playing on one of the biggest stages in all of sports. To each individual I played with both at Virginia Tech and Penn State, I love you guys and I appreciate how you pushed me each and every day to be the best I can be. I wouldn’t be here without all the support and love from my teammates.