Pecina brothers lead Patrick Henry in Region 1D track

COEBURN, Va. – On a day when Patrick Henry High School’s track and field teams dominated the VHSL Region 1D championships, Lakotah Pecina marked the occasion with a record-setting performance.

The PH senior crossed the finish line in 1:59.16 to win the boys 800-meter run on Saturday and in the process broke a meet record and surpassed a program record that had been established 40 years earlier.

Runner-up Landon Johnson of Grundy was seven seconds behind Pecina.

“I had the goal to get at least two-flat,” Pecina said. “I ran the 4x800 relay earlier and I thought I would be tired. Just be able to break that is a thrill.”

David Cannon had set the standard during the 1982 Southwest District meet in Abingdon and he’s still actively involved with Patrick Henry’s program.

“He’s one of our distance coaches and he’s worked with me all year trying to break that,” Pecina said. “Unfortunately, he couldn’t be here, but I was able to Facetime him and tell him about it. We were both pretty happy about it.”

Lakotah’s twin brother, Takotah “T.J.” Pecina, won the 400 (51.99 seconds) and high jump (5-10) for the Rebels on Saturday and the siblings were on the triumphant 4x800 relay team that logged a winning time of 8:35.88.

“[Lakotah] deserves it, he really does,” said PH boys coach Fred Selfe. “He and his brother are both unbelievable kids and their work ethics are unmatched. They push each other and are the leaders of our running core.”

Seeing Pecina broke the record held extra significance for Selfe.

His grandmother, Becky Selfe, was a longtime coach at Patrick Henry and was there when David Cannon came in with his sub-two minute performance in the 800 in ‘82.

“It’s special,” Fred Selfe said.

There were many more memorable moments for PH on Saturday and freshman Tyler Barrett got things started in the shot put and discus, where the Rebels showcased their depth.

Barrett won the shot up with a top heave of 48 feet and was followed by teammates Bobby Cline (46-2) and Jacob Hall (45-6). Barrett (151-5), Hall (136-4), Cline (133-1) and Landon Steele (127-10) of the Rebels swept the top four spots in the discus.

“It was a great day,” Barrett said. “I’ve struggled at times this season, but I’ve been putting in some work and it’s paying off. I think I prefer shot right now, but both are really different in many ways.”

Barrett started on the offensive line for PH’s football team that finished as Region 1D runner-up and his fine freshman year has continued on the track.

“It’s been crazy from start to finish,” Barrett said.

Patrick Henry’s Ben Belcher was victorious in the 110 hurdles (16.26 seconds) and 300 hurdles (41.86 seconds), while Wyatt Wright won the pole vault (8-0), which was held earlier in the week at Tennessee High.

The Rebels won the team title by 76 points over runner-up J.I. Burton. Keep in mind that sprinting standout Grant Buchanan was out of town and did not compete in the meet for the Rebels.

“Last year we lost by four points [in the regional meet to Grundy], so we were motivated,” Lakotah Pecina said. “We’ve got a great bunch of hard-working kids.”

The Patrick Henry girls had no trouble either in winning yet another regional championship, this time by 69 points.

Makenna Clay swept the 100 (13.04 seconds) and 200 (27.54 seconds), Anna McKinney finished first in the 400 (1:06.27), Katie Dick was the winner in both the 800 (2:42.10) and pole vault (7-6), while the 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams were triumphant as well.

“I thought it was outstanding,” said PH girls coach Mark Love. “They came out and performed at the top of their game.”

Avery Maiden of the Rebels has been hobbled by a hip flexor and was limited in her participation on Saturday.

“Hopefully, she’ll be ready by the time we get to state in two weeks,” Love said.

Dick was victorious in the 800 in what was just her second race in the event this season.

Olivia Crigger was impressive as usual as she won the girls high jump (4-10), long jump (16-8 1/2),triple Jump (34-2) and 100 hurdles (16.90 seconds) in accounting for 49 of runner-up Rural Retreat’s 70 points.

“I was pretty consistent in all of my events today,” Crigger said.

The sophomore has had a breakout season and pumping iron has helped her become a serious state title contender.

“I started lifting this year and that’s helped a lot,” she said. “I’ve gone up almost two feet in my jumps and knocked almost a second off in the hurdles.”

It was a good day for Grundy distance runners on the sunbaked track.

In the boys 3,200, Kaleb Elswick (10:31.71) of the Golden Wave used a late kick to nip Castlewood’s Adam Gibson at the line. Gibson had earlier won the 1,600 in 4:43.06.

Elswick exited the facility about as fast as he covered the final 400 meters of his victory as he had a prom to attend Saturday evening.

Jessi Looney of Grundy swept the girls 1,600 (6:03.86) and 3,200 (13:21.04) races.

“I mainly focused on running my race,” Looney said. “Earlier I didn’t do as well as I hoped in the jumps. [Both races] were equal today, but I usually prefer the 3,200 because I can better pace myself.”

Eli McCoy of Twin Springs (boys 100, 11.84 and 200, 23.85) and J.I. Burton’s Xadrian Taybron (boys long jump, 20-5 and triple jump, 41-10) were also double winners on Saturday.

The VHSL Class 1 state meet is set for June 3-4 at James Madison University and Lakotah Pecina is eyeing a bigger achievement than a school record. Patrick Henry is heavily favored to win its second state boys team title in program history to go along with the 2017 championship.

“We want it bad,” Pecina said. “We’re coming for it.”

