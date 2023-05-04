JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Attempting to advance to the winners’ bracket final of the District 1-AAA baseball tournament turned out to be a major Payne for Sullivan East.

Tennessee High senior left-hander Payne Ladd pitched a four-hit shutout and the Vikings defeated the Patriots, 10-0, in six innings Thursday evening at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The top-seeded Vikings (21-5) will play Elizabethton on Friday at 5 p.m. A berth in the championship and a region berth will be at stake.

East (16-11), the No. 4 seed, had defeated Volunteer 9-0 on Wednesday in the play-in game. The Patriots will meet second-seeded Unicoi County in an elimination game Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethton, the No. 3 seed, defeated the Blue Devils, 10-5, in the nightcap.

Ladd was in control from the get-go for Tennessee High. He struck out the side in the first.

One of the four singles he allowed was an infield chopper. He struck out seven and walked one in six innings.

“Payne is a guy with state tournament experience,” Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts said. “He’s won championship games before. We trust him. We know the moment’s not going to get too big for him.

“I’m really proud of him. And the guys played well behind him.”

The backyard rivalry amplifies Ladd’s adrenaline.

“I’m always a little nervous facing East because there’s always a lot on the line,” Ladd said. “We like to beat East due to the fact that they’re in Bristol with us. One of our team goals is ‘winning Bristol.’

“My pitching felt good tonight. My fastball was riding the top of the zone and the slider was moving quite a bit. I just recently started going from the windup. So that helped.”

Freshman Gage Graziano went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a two-run walk-off double with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.

Evan Mutter, Andrew Dingus and Bralyn Price tallied two hits apiece for the Vikings as well. Dingus and Price each drove in two runs.

Dingus had a double and triple to left field and Mutter lined a double to the warning track in left-center field. All three were extremely hard-hit.

East started finesse pitcher Ty Tipton, a left-hander, instead of hard-throwing ace right-hander Tyson Mitchell, who will start tomorrow Friday in the elimination game.

“Guys struggle with a slow lefty on the mound, especially guys like Dingus and Mutter,” Roberts said. “Trust me, if you asked ‘em, they’d rather hit 88 (mph) than 78. But they’re experienced. They’re competitors in the box, and credit them. They had good at-bats and they came up big in a big situation.”

Four of the Vikings’ 11 hits went for extra bases. Tennessee High batters also produced three walks and a hit batsman.

“The hitting was on fire tonight,” Ladd said. “That’s the forefront of our team. That offense is clicking like we were at the beginning of the season. We are starting to build momentum going into the postseason, which is crucial.”

Shortstop Corbin Dickenson was 2-for-3 for the Patriots, who did very little at the plate otherwise.

“We couldn’t get anything going offensively,” East coach Mike Breuninger said. “We get a runner on base and hit into a double play. Ladd pitched a great game and induced a lot of ground-balls. He got a lot of strikeouts and a lot of ground balls.”

In the second game Thursday, Elizabethton’s Peyton Johnson allowed one earned run in 5 1/3 innings for the victory. Bug Meadows came on in relief to record the save.

Bryson Rowland drove in three runs and Kaleb Hambrick had two RBIs for the Cyclones. Hayden Nave, JD Hooks and Jack Farris each had two hits.

Tanner Berry was 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs for the Blue Devils.