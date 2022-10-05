Patriots, Wolves advance to volleyball finals

Jenna Hare had 20 kills and 13 digs and Hannah Hodge added 12 kills and 19 digs to lead Sullivan East to a 22-25, 25-21, 28-26, 25-14 District 1-AA elimination match victory over Volunteer at Unicoi County High School on Wednesday night.

Sullivan East will play Tennessee High in the championship match tonight. The Patriots will have to beat the Vikings twice to win the title for a second straight season.

Maddie Woomer tallied nine kills and eight digs, while Kylie Hodge contributed 19 digs and Carli Bradford had 23 digs. Kyndi Hodge dished out 46 assists for the Patriots.

West Ridge 3, David Crockett 0

McKenzi Smith and Rylee Haynie had six kills apiece to lead West Ridge to a 25-14, 25-18, 15-6 District 1-AAA elimination match victory over the Pioneers at Daniel Boone High School.

West Ridge (22-9) will face Science Hill today, needing to win twice to claim in the district tournament title.

Smith added 10 digs for the Wolves, while Faith Wilson dished out 21 assists. Kari Wilson and Laynie Jordan tallied seven digs apiece.