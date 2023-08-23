Richard Walls remembers the first time Tennessee High played Sullivan East on the football field.

Walls was in Bluff City as a senior member of the Vikings on Sept. 5, 1969 as the John Cropp-coached Vikings defeated the Lawrence “Burrhead” Bradley-led Patriots 20-0 in Sullivan East’s inaugural football game. He also recalls a competitive junior varsity game from the previous season.

“We were a decent team. I think we went 4-4-2 that year and East was our very first game,” said Walls, a 1970 graduate of Tennessee High. “We had played them the year before as a junior varsity team. I have got to tell you, both in ‘68 and ‘69 they actually played us pretty tough. I remember the JV game in ‘68, we were beginning to wonder if we were going to win.”

Winning has never a problem for the Vikings against the Patriots, having won all 42 meetings against the Patriots from 1969 through 2010. That is when the series ended, for a variety of reasons, including a change in classification for Sullivan East.

“I wasn’t here when the series ended but a lot it had to do with the different conferences we both played in,” said Sullivan East principal Andy Hare, in response to an email. “We dropped down and it seemed that every two years the conferences changed and the number of non-conference games would change that we needed to schedule. There isn’t one main reason. There were dozens of factors.

“We are very excited about this new chapter in the East/THS football programs. It’s great to get together again and play this great game. It’s more of a homecoming for both of us. We all have so many ties with each other and it’s always fun to get together. Of course both sides want to win, but at the end of the day we all are very connected and will continue go on with these great relationships.”

Two schools separated by 7.1 miles will meet for the first time in 13 years on Friday in what Walls refers to as the “The Weaver Pike Rivalry”. They will also play again in 2024.

“I am excited for both communities that the series is continuing. The students, staff, and faculty at East are great people and great to work with,” Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade said, in an email. “The current contract is for two years. I hope to continue this game for many years. With region alignments the way they are now, it is difficult for schools to have good, healthy rivalries. I hope this becomes a great rivalry that both schools look forward to each year.”

According to Sullivan East, 3,000 paper tickets at $7 apiece will be made available for the much-anticipated contest, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets were pre-sold on Monday and Tuesday at Sullivan East, with those sales determining if any or how many tickets will be available on Friday. Stadium gates will be open at 5:30, with parking expected to be an issue. Fans are urged to meet at nearby Bluff City Middle School and carpool to the game.

“I think it is something big for this community, all through here,” Sullivan East football coach JC Simmons said. “I understand why we hadn’t played for a long time and I am not saying this is going to be a forever deal, but I think it is going to be a great atmosphere. I am hoping this place is packed out. Hopefully we have to call extra people to sell tickets for that one. Looking at other schedules, that is the biggest game around that week too.”

Among those in attendance will be Walls and a collection of 1970 Tennessee High graduates, who plan to set up a reunion tent near the old Hicks School behind the Sullivan East baseball field. Walls, whose sons, Alex and Ritchie, were standout football and soccer players at Virginia High, invites anyone interested to meet beginning at around 5 p.m.

“We are not really focusing on the score or who has beat who or anything. We just want to bring the people together. We just think it is good for the community,” Walls said. “At first we were kind of worried, would we get interest from East High and remarkably we have. We are just wanting to get everybody together.”

Walls said 20-to-25 members of the Class of 1970 gather for a meal every few years in August. That gathering is slated for Saturday so the decision was made to add a football game to the reunion. Others involved in the reunion include Tennessee High graduates Steve Darnell and Frankie Faniola and John Scott Tester from Sullivan East. Attendees are urged to bring food, chairs, games or just gather as friends prior to the game.

Sullivan East’s Class of 2013 will have its 10-year reunion as part of the game as well.

“Luckily we have a real good group. We have remained a really close group,” said Walls, who currently resides in Chattanooga. “When I am there I always try to go to a Tennessee High game on Friday night before the Saturday. I saw this one was East. I said we played the very first varsity game [against them] so we have got to do something.

“It started out small. We were just going to get some guys together and it has kind of grown since then once people are showing some interest. I don’t have a clue how many people might be there. We don’t care who you are. The whole community is invited.”

Tennessee High head coach Josh Holt, whose Vikings rekindled its rivalry with Virginia High in a scrimmage early this month, is excited to have the Patriots back on the slate.

“We have got that taken care of, hopefully we can keep that going. That will be an exciting time,” said Holt, who played at Emory & Henry College with Simmons. “Our rivals have always been kind of distant rivals. Our conference rivals recently have been Boone and Crockett. Every day in and out, we don’t run into those guys at Walmart or in church and the parents don’t work together, but now you we get East back on the schedule and we see those people at Walmart.

“We are starting to build that rivalry back because we didn’t have a rival for a while, especially since the V-T game has kind of gone away.”

No matter what happens on Friday night, it’s safe to say both sides are happy to be playing football on the same field once again.

“Thankfully we’ve been able to get it work out for both teams. We have great relationships with each other and have been trying for a while to get it going again,” Hare said. “I know that in the seven years that I’ve been here Coach Wade has reached out several times to try to get it going again.

“During the past 13 years we developed good rivalries with other schools that we wanted to keep but with the new alignment we were able to free up a date that worked for both schools.”