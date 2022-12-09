Patriots swept by Blue Devils, Wolves

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Gunner Garrett scored 21 points and Eli McMurray added 16 as Gate City got its first win of the season with a 57-47 victory at Sullivan East on Friday night.

In the opening game of the night, West Ridge’s girls defeated Sullivan East 67-41 thanks, in part, to 16 points from Fallon Taylor.

Gate City opened the season with a loss at Tennessee High on Tuesday night and McMurray appeared to get the water out of his fuel in that one. The junior point guard scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half.

Garrett, a long, athletic forward, also hit a pair of 3-pointers and flushed home a stuff through contact and converted the three-point play for a 44-33 lead with 6:12 remaining.

“(McMurray) played great against us,” said East coach Dillon Faver, whose Patriots fell to 6-5 on the season. “He’s hard to guard. He can shoot it. He’s quick. He’s stronger this year than he was last year. He makes good plays and plays great defense. He’s tough.

“And 23 (Garrett) is a great player for them. When you’ve got a guy who dunks it and then can make a three on the next possession, that’s pretty good.”

Drake Fisher scored 11 of his 14 points in the initial 6:45 while helping Sullivan East build an 18-15 lead. But it took East 2 1/2 quarters to score 18 more points.

“It was a real team effort,” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said. “We had a lot of guys contribute. I told ‘em, ‘Whether you get two minutes or 18 minutes a game, you have the opportunity to elevate us or take us down with your attitude and how you feel about that.’ So I was proud of the way all of our guys contributed tonight.”

Gabe Johnson made life difficult for Fisher for a long stretch before leaving in the second half with an ankle sprain.

“I was really proud of Gabe’s effort, especially defensively on No. 30 (Fisher) before he got hurt,” Barnes said. “So to see him go down was tough. I was very proud of the way we responded to it. Landon McDonald got in there and was secure with the basketball and had poise and was a real positive.”

East was playing without double-digit scorer Masun Tate, who was attending his grandmother’s funeral in Ohio.

“Gate City played solid defense,” Faver said. “They run good stuff offensively. I think they wore us down.

“We didn’t have the horses tonight. Not having Masun Tate hurts us. We miss those points and we couldn’t really press like we wanted to.”

Post Corbin Laisure scored 13 points for East.

“I thought Corbin Laisure fought for 32 minutes,” Faver said. “I’m super-proud of that guy and where he’s at right now. He just battles his butt off and that’s why he’s so good. It’s why he’s so good on the football field, it’s why he’s so good on the basketball court. He comes in every day and what you see is what you get – every day. He doesn’t take anything for granted.”

Gate City will host West Ridge on Saturday. The Patriots will visit Daniel Boone on Tuesday.

Girls

West Ridge 67, Sullivan East 41

East had a sizeable problem in the girls game. Twin Towers Alexis Hood and Lilly Bates scored 10 points apiece for the Wolves, including a crowd-pleasing high-low exchange.

West Ridge was also fired up after dropping a 71-37 decision to Elizabethton on Tuesday.

“That was a good win for us, especially coming off that loss we had Tuesday,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “We came in and probably had the best practice we’ve had all year Wednesday. We just worked on getting back to fundamentals. It doesn’t really matter who we play right now if we can’t fix our own stuff. I think we’re averaging about 20 turnovers. I think we had nine tonight, which is a huge improvement for us.”

The Patriots were without head coach Allan Aubrey, who was attending his wife’s grandmother’s funeral in Ohio.

“West Ridge is just so big and long and really hard to guard,” East acting head coach Chris Reynolds said. “When they go with both big girls they are hard to stop. I’m proud of our fight and hustle. I thought our girls played really well after a slow start.”

The Patriots (5-7) were led by Jenna Hare’s 18 points.

“Jenna does a great job finding ways to score,” Reynolds said. “She played really hard tonight and really helped us out defensively, which was huge.”