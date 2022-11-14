Patriots fall to TCC in season opener

Lofton Looney led four Tri-Cities Christian scorers in double figures with 14 points as the Eagles launched the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season with a 55-50 win over the Sullivan East Patriots on Monday night at the Dyer Dome.
Tri-Cities built a 45-29 lead after three quarters and then held off the bunch from Bluff City the rest of the way in spoiling East’s season-opener.
Drake Fisher led East with 16 points, while Corbin Laisure (15 points) and Masun Tate (11 points) also scored in double digits.
Seth Britton (13 points), Josiah Dixon (10 points) and Abraham Gewelke (10 points) aided Looney as Tri-Cities triumphed.