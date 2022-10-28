Patriots end on high note for seniors

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. — Sullivan East ended its 2022 football season on a high note.

Drake Fisher and Masun Tate etched their names into the program record book and the Patriots hung on late to defeat Volunteer 21-20 on Friday night.

It was also the season finale for both the Patriots (4-6, 1-4) and Falcons (1-9, 0-5), who finished outside the top four in Region 1-4A and miss out on the postseason.

East had its bye week leading into this game and thus two weeks to prepare. During that time, one message rang clear.

“This team, they bonded together the last two weeks and said, ‘We’re going to come out and win this for the seniors.’ They did it,” Patriots coach J.C. Simmons said, adding of his seniors that “these guys have been huge. From Masun to Jack White over there, Dawson Jones, even the guys who haven’t been with us for four years have really stepped up in the leadership game. I think their imprint is going to be left on Patriot Nation.”

Fisher threw for 152 yards, completing 11 of his 25 throws for three touchdowns with a pick. He wraps his junior campaign with nearly 2,200 yards passing, and enough to set the program record for passing yardage in a single season.

“I couldn’t do it without my linemen and my wide receivers, making great plays and blocking the big boys up front,” Fisher said.

Tate, Fisher’s primary target all season, held that role again in his high-school football finale, making five catches for 75 yards. He sets the program records for receptions and passing yardage, finishing with 51 receptions reaping 739 total yards.

“It’s really all about leaving a legacy. I wanted to leave an impact on this team. Wherever it goes, in the future, I can know I made a difference,” Tate said.

Leading the Patriots’ up-tempo offense, Fisher led East to a touchdown on its first possession–hitting Corbin Laisure from 2 yards out. He connected with Tyler Cross on the other two touchdowns, making passes of 21 yards in the second quarter and 13 in the third period.

That final TD to Cross ended up being the game winner, staking East to a 21-12 lead at the time, but victory did not come easily–at all.

Volunteer drew close in the fourth quarter when Riley Littleton found Andrew Knittel for a 23-yard touchdown throw, then made a pass to Cason Christian for the two-point conversion. That made it 21-20 East with 8:04 remaining.

The Falcons held East’s often high-powered offense in check the rest of the way and got the ball with 1:13 remaining and no timeouts but could not score again.

“Nobody wanted to go home losing that game,” Simmons said. “Everyone fought their hearts out right there. It’s just a bigtime tip of the cap to our seniors. We held on at the end but we played with relentless effort for four quarters.”

Starting at quarterback with Isaiah Bowery out injured, Littleton was effective. He threw for 80 yards, including that TD, and ran it for 81 yards and a score. Christian led Volunteer on the ground, amassing 118 yards on 16 carries while making three catches for 31 yards.

Volunteer dropped its second consecutive one-point game, a bitter end to a 1-9 season after making the playoffs in 2021. It wasn’t for lack of imagination. Falcons coach Jesse McMillan pulled out all the stops, going for and recovering an onside kick on the opening kickoff of the game, successfully faking a punt in the first quarter, and going for it several times on fourth down as the Falcons scratched and clawed to end their 2022 on a positive note.

“Our guys, they battled,” McMillan said. “They’re fun to be around. I’ve coached some teams before that weren’t much fun to be around, whether it was winning or losing. But this group, still, I’ll never figure out how we ended up 1-9.”

Kaden Roberts led East on the ground with 64 rushing yards. Donovan Smith-Peters added 53 yards. They and Fisher, along with the other juniors, look to carry on the leadership from the Patriots’ departing seniors, who authored an improvement from East’s 1-9 finish in 2021.

“It’s going to be something special,” Tate said. “We started it off. We sparked the light. It’s just going to get bigger from there.”

East 21, Volunteer 20

Sullivan East 7 7 7 0 – 21

Volunteer 6 6 0 8 – 20

Scoring Summary

V: Christian 8 pass from Littleton (kick failed)

SE: Laisure 2 pass from Fisher (Geisinger kick)

V: Littleton 4 run (pass failed)

E: Cross 21 pass from Fisher (Geisinger kick)

SE: Cross 13 pass from Fisher (Geisinger kick)

V: Knittel 23 pass from Littleton (Christian pass from Littleton)

TEAM STATS

First downs: SE 10; VO 16. Rush-yards: SE 19-154; VO 48-267. Passing yards: SE 152; VO 80. Comp-Att-Int: SE 11-25-1; VO 8-23-3. Fumbles-lost: SE 1-0; VO 2-1. Penalty-yards: SE 7-60; VO 8-75. Punts-Avg: SE 3-29.3; VO 3-30.7.