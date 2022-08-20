Patrick Henry's Tyler Barrett imposing on the O-Line

EMORY, Va. – Running back J-Kwon McFail happened to be discussing teammate Tyler Barrett prior to practice nearly two weeks ago when almost on cue the offensive lineman darkened the doorway of Patrick Henry High School’s fieldhouse with his 6-foot-3, 310-pound frame.

“I mean look at how big he is,” McFail said. “As soon as I get the ball and get behind him, I don’t think anybody’s going to touch me.”

Barrett has blossomed into one of Southwest Virginia’s top sophomores, a bonafide NCAA Division I prospect and a cornerstone for a squad that figures to be in the mix for the Region 1D championship.

Keep in mind this is a guy who hadn’t competed in organized football until he moved to Washington County three years ago from Baltimore, Maryland.

“I’m leaps and bounds away from where I was when I first started playing,” Barrett said. “It’s like two different people.”

Barrett was a quick learner when it came to implementing the techniques and nuances of battling in the trenches, but there was another key factor: size that one can’t teach.

“He was in eighth grade when I first saw him at a summer weightlifting session,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. “I remember thinking he must be a parent who dropped their son off for workouts, because he looked like a grown man.”

Check out these grown-man numbers: A 330-pound bench press, a 600-pound squat, a 255-pound power clean and a 5.19 second time in the 40-yard dash.

“His overall strength is just unreal,” Padgett said. “In my 18 years of doing this, he is already stronger than any player I have ever coached and he is only a sophomore, so he will keep improving. His footwork to be his size is also unreal. He is not only strong, but he can move.”

Quarterback Ben Belcher can attest to that strength since Barrett once got a grip on the front bumper of the signal-caller’s old Honda Accord and lifted the parked vehicle off the ground.

“Tyler is the strongest person I have ever met,” Belcher said. “He’s also one of the most mentally strong people I know. No amount of trash talk will ever get to him.”

Barrett had to learn on the job last year and was officially introduced to varsity football in a 36-14 season-opening win over Lebanon.

“I’ll never forget that feeling before the first game of the year last year,” Barrett said. “I mean I’m normally an anxious guy, but I don’t think I’ve ever been that nervous before or have been that nervous since. The only thing I remember very vividly was on a breakaway touchdown from Connor Beeson, everything just slowed down and I had a moment to just take everything in and that feeling, I think, is what made me fall in love with the game.”

By the end of the 2021 season, Barrett was playing a much bigger role in opening up holes for Patrick Henry’s relentless rushing attack.

“Against Twin Springs in the second round of the playoffs, going into the fourth quarter, we came out of the huddle from a timeout and Connor Beeson looks at me and says Coach Padgett ‘If you’re gonna keep giving me the ball, let me keep running behind Tyler,’” Padgett said. “So that is what I did and it worked [in a 50-40 win].”

Patrick Henry lost to Holston in the Region 1D finals, but Barrett’s fine freshman year produced more highlights a few months later.

He won the discus (147-02), while placing third in the shot put (48-10) in June’s VHSL Class 1 state track and field championships. The Rebels won the team title.

“It’s still surreal to me,” Barrett said. “I still think about that some nights and am like, ‘Wow, that happened.’ ”

Big-time college coaches from two sports will likely come calling, but Barrett is more concerned with the here-and-now.

He hopes to avoid a sophomore slump and the Rebels will get a major test in Friday’s season-opener against Black Diamond District favorite Grundy as the Golden Wave boast several powerful linemen of their own.

You’ll be able to notice Barrett on Friday nights as the big man holds down the left tackle spot on the O-Line and is a defensive tackle on the other side of the ball.

He lets his play do the talking and it comes through loud and clear.

“He is not only a great football player, but he is a great person as well,” Padgett said. “I cannot say enough about how great of a young man he is.”