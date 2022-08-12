Patrick Henry's McFail back on track after injury

EMORY, Va. – The 2021 football season ended in misery for Patrick Henry running back J-Kwon McFail.

“I broke my collarbone in week seven and wasn’t able to play after that,” McFail said. “It was very frustrating.”

Naturally, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior was eager for some redemption Friday’s jamboree at PH.

“I’ve been counting down the days for this,” McFail said.

McFail wasted no time in making an impact in the opening contest against Hurley.

After sprinting outside the defense for a 15-yard run, McFail blasted up the middle and broke several tackles en route to a 25-yard touchdown.

“I wanted that score,” McFail said. “It was tough last season to just stand on the sideline and not be able to help my team.”

According to PH head coach Seth Padgett, a healthy McFail will help PH in a big way.

“J-Kwon is a special athlete who can score any time he touches the ball from any spot on the field,” Padgett said. “He’s added about 20 pounds and 2-3 inches since last year and it makes a difference.”

While Hurley dropped a 6-0 decision to PH, there were positives for second-year Hurley Rebels head coach John Justus.

For example, Hurley has 28 players on its roster and Justus expects several additions next week.

“I got in the hallways and did some campaign for kids to be part of something good,” Justus said. “This is the first time since 2019 that we’ll be able to have a junior varsity team.”

Justus said a total of 40 Hurley players participated in a three-day Wing-T clinic this summer conducted by legendary West Virginia high school coach Glen McNew.

One of the new faces for Hurley is junior quarterback Landon Bailey.

“Landon is a very good basketball player and versatile athlete,” Justus said. “He makes us more explosive.”

Senior running back Alex Duty was able churn some yards up the middle for Hurley, while Peyton Hurley was solid on solid on offense and defense.

“For the last two years, we probably had the youngest team in Southwest Virginia,” Justus said. “Now, our boys have matured.”

Hurley was forced to start preseason practice three days late due to the recent heavy rains in Buchanan County.

“We missed the flood, but our field was like a swamp,” Justus said.

Wise County and Lebanon played to a scoreless tie in the second game as new head coaches Darrell Taylor (Lebanon) and Jason Mullins (Wise Central) explored and experimented.

“I was a little disappointed with our physicality,” Mullins said. “We did some good things on offense, but we’ve got a lot of guys in new positions and they were a little hesitant to get where they needed to be.”

Senior running back Alec Gent and senior quarterback Braeden Church broke off several runs for Wise Central.

“I told Braeden that he wasn’t going to play any defense and would be very limited on offense because he rolled his ankle earlier in the week,” Mullins said. “But he told me today that he was good to go. Braeden is going to be our leader on offense for certain.”

The 5-11, 155-pound Gent will have a more prominent role at running back after waiting his turn the past couple years.

“I’ve been behind a lot of people, but I want to shine now,” Gent said. “My game is running hard and hitting the hole fast and I thought I did that tonight.”

Each contest in the jamboree was broken into 10 play sessions for the offense.

Hurley took a 6-0 victory over Lebanon as Bailey scored on the next-to-the last play of the game.

One of the most intriguing athletes in the jamboree was Lebanon’s freshman quarterback Mike Reece. Taylor said Lebanon only lost one game to Ridgeview over the last two years with Reece directing the middle school squad.

“Mike can be as good as he wants to be,” Taylor said. “He’s a hard worker with a strong arm and he can throw any pass on the field. Mike must work on his footwork a little but he’s still improving.”

Reece, the son of Lebanon assistant Chris Reece, has studied with several quarterback instructors including Bluefield University head coach Dewey Lusk.

“I thought Mike managed the game really well,” said Taylor, who has 54 players on his roster. “One of the goals for tonight was to not have any negative plays on offense. We reached that goal and didn’t give up big plays on defense, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

Wise Central downed Castlewood in the fourth scrimmage as Gent scored on two runs of over 50 yards.

But the star on this long night was McFail, who spent most of his summer performing jobs such as roofing and putting down concrete for his father’s construction company.

“My injury gave me extra motivation,” McFail said. “This is my senior year and I need to show what I can do for my team.”