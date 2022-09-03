Patrick Henry downs Lebanon, 48-24

LEBANON, Va. – It’s only the second week of the high school football season, but anytime you can pick up a district road win…it’s a big deal.

In an offensive explosion, Patrick Henry handed Lebanon a 48-24 setback at Harry Stuart Field on Friday night.

“I was worried about my guys, we had some issues in the second half with cramps and stuff,” said Patrick Henry coach Seth Padgett. “I can’t say enough about our backups, they stepped up and made huge plays. We played a lot of people, a lot of people that hadn’t started or played very much. This was a good team win.”

After the opening kickoff and forcing a Pioneer punt, the Rebels set the tone for the game in their first series. A 13-play, 66-yard drive with all but one play on the ground. The biggest gain was 12 yards, but PH (2-0, 1-0) methodically pushed the ball up the field. Connor Kauch punched it in from four yards out, and Kauch also added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 advantage.

“The first score was huge, especially being on the road,” Padgett said. “Getting all those two-point conversions was huge because Lebanon has an offense that can score any time.”

Lebanon quickly answered. Sophomore quarterback Mike Reece connected with speedster Zach Hertig on an 11-yard scoring strike to pull with 8-7.

The Pioneers couldn’t slow the Rebels. Camron Goodspeed turned on the afterburners on a 56-yard TD run. J-Kwon McFail added a five-yard run, and with the conversions, Patrick Henry was up 24-7.

Carter Dillon booted a 30-yard field goal to cut the Rebel lead to 24-10 at intermission.

“We just worked hard,” said PH linebacker Bobby Cline. “It was a well-fought game, besides what the score shows, we had to keep pushing. We couldn’t take a play off, we couldn’t. Our coaches at halftime reminded us of that, we just had to push the entire game.”

Richard Belcher picked off a pass for the Rebels to set up their first score in the third quarter. Benjamin Belcher plunged in from one yard out.

Hertig took the ensuing kickoff and raced 74-yards for a Lebanon score, cutting the PH lead to 32-17.

After a Rebel punt, Cline picked off a Lebanon pass and returned it to the Lebanon 27.

“The defensive coordinator, Coach [Billy] Testerman told me to slide over,” Cline said. “I just did what the coach said, was able to make the play, I was able to catch it.”

McFail cashed it in with a 24-yard TD rush.

Again, Hertig took the kickoff and reached paydirt from 80 yards out.

Goodspeed added the final PH TD on a five-yard run.

Six touchdowns and six conversions for two for the Rebels. You couldn’t draw it up any better.

It was a tough night for both defenses and the Rebel special teams.

“Patrick Henry made the plays when they needed to make the plays,” Lebanon coach Darrell Taylor said. “Bottom line, we were took out behind the woodshed. Patrick Henry was big, strong, and wollered us around. We just need to regroup.”

Patrick Henry 16 8 16 8—48

Lebanon 7 3 14 0—24

Scoring Summary

PH—Kausch 4 run (McFail run)

L—Hertig 11 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

PH—Goodspeed 56 run (Goodspeed run)

PH—McFail 5 run (McFail run)

Leb—FG Dillon 30

PH—B. Belcher 1 run (B. Belcher run)

L—Hertig 74 kickoff return (Dillon kick)

PH—McFail 24 run (Goodspeed run)

L—Hertig 80 kickoff return (Dillon kick)

PH—Goodspeed 5 run (Goodspeed run)