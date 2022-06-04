Patrick Henry boys dominate in Class 1 track meet

HARRISONSBURG, Va. – After finishing with 21 points and a 14th place finish in 2021, the Patrick Henry boys track team was determined to improve this season.

Did they ever?

The twin brother duo of T.J. and Cody Pecina combined to win three events and were part of a first place 4x400 relay team to help the Rebels to a dominating VHSL Class 1A state team championship on a sunny Saturday afternoon at James Madison University’s Sentara Park.

“The goal this year was to get a team ring,” said T.J. Pecina, who won the high jump and 400 meter dash. “After last year we only brought seven kids and only scored a total of 22 points. This year we got to bring double the amount of kids so just being able to win it this year feels really good.”

Cody Pecina placed second in the 800 meters and combined with his brother, Dalton Blevins and Grant Buchanan to win the 4x400 relay in the final event of the day. The Rebels finished with 107.5 points to 63 for second place Northumberland.

We got 14th place last year, we had 21 ½ points, is what we scored as a team,” Patrick Henry co-head coach Fred Selfe said. “Today we scored 107 so it was something that we had talked about last year that we weren’t satisfied with where we were and they worked their tails off this year, I mean they really did.”

Patrick Henry started the fun on Saturday, led by the 4x800 team, that placed second. Freshman Tyler Barrett did his part, winning the discus and placing third in the shot put. Ben Belcher also placed second in the 300 hurdles.

“Throws, 27 points in shot and disc, placed three in both of them each,” Selfe said. “We got pole vault points, we got high jump points, we got long jump points, hurdles, middle distance, sprints, I mean you name it and we had it.”

That was something the Rebels thought was possible when the season began, having last won the outdoor title in 2017 and indoor crown in 2018.

“We felt very optimistic with the boys and they just kept getting better and better,” Patrick Henry co-head coach Mark Love said. I had to convince Cody to do the 800, which he wasn’t too happy about and then the 4x800, that was huge.

“Even though they didn’t win that yesterday, they ran great and got us started off with the points rolling and just continued today. We did a great job, I am just proud of them.”

The Patrick Henry girls, which had won the last two state titles, finished in a tie with George Wythe for fourth in this one after the loss of all-everything athlete Ella Maiden to Milligan. Auburn took the Class 1 girls team title.

“I am proud of these girls,” said Love, whose girls had finished first or second since 2017 until placing fourth on Saturday. “We lost Ella Maiden to graduation last year, but this team, as young as they were to finish fourth, that just speaks volumes of their hard work and I am looking forward to next year with them.”

There were plenty of other top performances from area athletes, and even one graduation. Virginia High senior Brett Goss placed second in the 1600 and was then one of several athletes to receive diplomas after missing their graduation ceremonies.

“It was pretty cool. When I was walking out there it was a bit awkward because it was such a long walk and all the eyes on you, but I am kind of glad I chose this over graduation,” Goss said. “This is where I wanted to be, I would rather be here rather than graduation because I got second. I was supposed to get seventh and I ended up getting second in the state so I think I made the right choice.”

Another senior, Malachi Jenkins from Union, won the high jump on Friday, and then teammate Keyandre Davis capture the discus on Saturday.

Union placed fourth as a team with 39 points, while Radford won the final event, the 4x400 relay to defeat Brunswick for first place by four points.

I just came ready and I stretched a lot more than I did any other times so it helped me out,” Jenkins said. “I kept stretching throughout the day so I felt pretty good and I was ready to compete. I just went out there and did my thing. I was just ready to jump.”

Youth was also served by Tazewell freshman Abigail Rhudy, who captured first place in the 400 meters after finishing second in the state cross country meet in the fall.

Rhudy and classmate Landri Lallande, who won the Class 2 discus title, helped Tazewell to a sixth place finish, scoring 34 points to the 75 for first place Glenvar.

“Today I was just kind of thinking this is my last meet of the my freshman year and this is my last race so I might as well go all out as I can. Even if I am not pressed I will still sprint as hard as I can,” Rhudy said. “I don’t really think I had it, halfway through that last 100 I just went as fast as I could and just hoped for the best.”

Other state champions from the region included Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger (Class 1 100 hurdles, triple jump), Thomas Walker’s Lakin Burke (Class 1 discus), Lee High’s Cassidy Hammonds (Class 1 long jump), Tazewell’s Landri Lallande (Class 2 discus) and Maddox Reynolds (110 hurdles) from Wise County Central.

The Pecina brothers aren’t finished with track. They will both run beginning in the fall at Emory & Henry College. They certainly picked a good way to lead Patrick Henry.

“It was definitely a team effort and after last year losing districts by a few points and losing region by less than three points, it just feels good to be able to win all three of them this year,” T.J. Pecina said. “It feels good to be able to get one before I am leaving.”

That is what we were going for,” added Cody. “We have been eyeing it for a long time, it is something we have both worked for as long as we can remember.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.