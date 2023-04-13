ABINGDON, Va. – For a high school baseball player, the first varsity home run represents a scrapbook moment.

Chance Parker of the Lebanon Pioneers created his memory in style Thursday at Falcon Park.

Relying on upper body strength and swing mechanics, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound junior blasted his first homer in the first inning of Lebanon’s 8-5 win over the Abingdon Falcons.

“I didn’t have the power and weight I needed last season for a home run, but I’ve been hitting the weight room hard and I’ve been able to put on some muscle,” Parker said. “That worked paid off tonight.”

With their entire team back from a 20-5 season, the Pioneers are favored to win the Hogohegee District and make another at the VHSL Class 1 title.

Lebanon entered Thursday showdown with a 7-2 record but the team batting average stood at .230.

“We finally had the bats come around, and this was a good night for it against a really good Abingdon team,” Lebanon coach Cody Compton said.

Lebanon collected a total nine hits against four AHS pitchers.

Sophomore Eli Breeding set the pace with a pair of run-scoring doubles, while Nathan Phillips supplied two line singles and Seth Buchanan added a two-single. Parker drove in a pair of runs.

Buchanan is hitting over .430 on the season, with leadoff batter Zach Hertig next in line at .420.

The Pioneers defeated Abingdon 3-1 last week.

“Lebanon swung the bats well both times against us,” AHS coach Mark Francisco said. “That’s a really good team that will probably win the title in Class 1. To put it simply, Lebanon took advantage of every mistake we made and beat us.”

Those mistakes included three errors. But after falling behind 8-4, AHS still managed to have the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning.

“I was proud of the way our kids competed, but we’re not taking care of the little things right now,” Francisco said. “When we do that, we can be pretty good.”

Sophomore Beckett Dotson drove in two runs on a single and double for AHS, while big freshman Aidan Woods contributed two singles.

Phillips and Buchanan combined on an eight-hitter with eight strikeouts for Lebanon.

AHS (4-0, 5-4) will Ridgeview (3-2, 5-4) tonight in a key Mountain 7 District game.

Junior relief pitcher Ethan Grubb was limited to just one inning Thursday for AHS due to a shoulder injury. Francisco juggled the pitch counts of his other three pitchers.

“Ridgeview is much improved, so have to be ready,” Francisco said.

Compton knows something about high expectations.

Before the season, the Pioneers had T-shirts printed up with the slogan of “Be Perfect” on the back.

“And that’s kind of our approach,” Compton said ‘We just have to give the effort every day.”

Meanwhile, legendary former Lebanon baseball coach Doc Adams watched Thursday’s game from a far corner of the stadium.

“Coach Adams put a lot of work into these kids, and I’m getting the benefit of all that now,” said Compton, a former Lebanon baseball standout.

The only losses for Lebanon this season have come against Tennessee High.

What does Parker have planned for his home run ball?

“I’m probably going to sign it and keep it in my room,” Parker said. ‘I’ve been waiting on that first homer. I saw a belt-high fastball. I got my foot down and was able to get a good turn on the ball.

“It was a special feeling.”