Pappy Thompson Award: Justice Musser, Tennessee High

BRISTOL, Tenn. – There are those tough, heart-wrenching moments in life that forever remain seared in one’s mind, the feeling of pain and sadness never really leaving when the memories come flooding back.

Justice Musser experienced not one, but two, such life-altering experiences during his senior year at Tennessee High.

He had just left his girlfriend’s house on the evening of Sept. 12, 2021, and was behind the wheel of his black Jeep Grand Cherokee on Old Jonesboro Road when his cell phone rang and longtime THS assistant football coach Squeaky Black was on the other end informing Musser that junior running Micah Montgomery had drowned at South Holston Lake.

Then another call came in from teammate Carson Mullins to let Musser know that the team planned to gather at the football fieldhouse at the Stone Castle.

“I turned around and headed that way,” Musser said. “I remember feeling very weak and vulnerable in the overwhelming sense of loss. That day was devastating. It really was.”

Six days later, Tennessee High assistant coach Trea Leonard died of a heart attack as the Vikings endured a season unlike any other. Musser and Leonard had grown close with the coach sending the lineman bible verses and motivational quotes via text message on many occasions.

Teenagers handle anguish in many different ways and Musser mustered the courage to play on at a high level through the pain and set an example as a team captain should.

“Without Justice,” said teammate Micah Kennedy. “Our team would have struggled to handle the adversity we faced.”

Musser earned all-state honors from his position at right tackle on the offensive line, helped the Vikings qualify for the TSSAA playoffs and earned a chance to continue his gridiron career at prestigious Princeton University.

Musser also gained a different perspective and level of maturity as the tragedies changed him in a profound way.

“It’s taught me a lot and given me a different outlook on life,” Musser said. “It’s allowed me to cherish each day more than what I previously did. What really allowed us to get through it was each other and that was something I learned this season – just to lean on other people for support, especially during hard times.”

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Musser could also bear the weight of those leaning on him.

“Many times this season, he was one of the main players that I would talk to, and get his insight on how he thought his teammates were dealing with things,” said Matt Chandler, Tennessee High’s interim head coach during the 2021 season. “He was a true voice for his teammates during that time and really helped me as the head coach when it came to me handling things with our players and the team.”

***

Before Musser became a leader for Tennessee High’s football team, he was simply the new kid.

He attended E.B. Stanley Middle School in Abingdon, Virginia, before heading to the Tennessee side of the state line for his freshman year of high school.

“It was a little jarring at first,” Musser said. “I had played travel basketball with some of the players here. That first practice at THS, for me, was exciting. I was excited to see how the team operated and meet the players. … [Assistant] Coach [Josh] Holt, who I knew from Abingdon, was a big help as far as the transition part went. He helped me get acquainted with the players and coaching staff. They accepted me with open arms. The relationships and bonds I made that first practice still hold strong till this day.”

It didn’t take his new teammates long to realize Musser had what Chandler calls “a serious passion for football.”

“There’s no other sport like it,” Musser said. “It’s the greatest game to ever be invented. I love being able to go out there and just unleash the emotions that you keep inside. You step on the field and you have to flip a switch and be a completely different person out there. I love the team bonding aspect of it too of playing for the man beside you.”

With the tenacity he displays in the trenches and his stature, Musser stands out. There is also his baritone.

“When he talks everybody listens,” Kennedy said. “It’s hard not to listen because his voice is as deep as they come and if you didn’t know him it would sound like the most intimidating thing ever. He encourages everyone.”

***

Musser is headed off to an Ivy League school in New Jersey and he certainly fits the mold of a Princeton student.

“Academics are my No. 1 priority,” Musser said. “Student before athlete.”

Math is his favorite subject.

“I like the problem-solving aspect of it,” Musser said. “It’s always satisfying to find an answer to something and math is all about that.”

He’s in charge of the sports section of Tennessee High’s yearbook and owns a 3.96 GPA. He’s been a member of at least 10 clubs and organizations offered by the school.

Musser isn’t afraid of putting in blue-collar work either as he’s a handyman who has experience in carpentry, bathroom remodeling, sheet rocking, laying flooring and working with cinderblock.

“I like to branch out and try different things,” Musser said.

Mentoring is also important as Musser as helped coach the baseball and football teams of his brother John David Musser, who is in the fifth grade.

Justice has been a counselor at a local 4-H camp as well.

The youngsters are drawn to the gentle giant.

“I enjoy working with the kids,” Musser said. “Just being able to leave a positive impact on a young person’s life is always a good thing.”

Musser will leave a void at Tennessee High and not just because of his size. He’s a big man with a big heart.

“I personally know of several things that Justice has done for other people, some of which I need to keep in confidence but he is an excellent example of how a person should treat other people,” Chandler said. “He is one of the most thoughtful and helpful young person that I have ever met. It has been an honor for me to get to be his coach.”

As he begins the next chapter of his life playing football and taking those rigorous courses at Princeton, Musser will make sure to soak in each moment and continue to honor those close to him that he lost.

His Twitter profile includes “#MM20” in memory of Micah Montgomery.

“Cherish every day you’re blessed with and never look back with any regrets,” Musser said. “Always do the right thing, because you never know who is watching or who you are inspiring.”