HONAKER, Va. – The Zane Johnson story is divided into two chapters.

Chapter one began on Jan. 9, 2005 with the birth of a boy named Juan Antonio Garcia Batz in the town of San Antonio Suchitepéquez, Guatemala.

Following a seven-month stay with a foster family in Guatemala City, chapter two started on Aug. 15.

What unfolded on that day has the makings of a Disney tear-jerker. Meet the renamed Zane Johnson.

“I call that “Zane’s Day” because it was when my superheroes came to my rescue,” said Johnson in a college essay. “Instead of identifying with people of the same race who resembled me, I encountered two strangers who did not resemble me at all.”

Those strangers were Wilburn and Lisa Johnson, two long-time educators in the far Southwest Virginia community.

Zane not only adjusted to the American culture with his new parents, he thrived in academics, athletics and leadership at Honaker High School.

What sort of impression did Johnson make on Honaker assistant principal and head cross country coach David Bostic?

“Zane has been the dream student. He has incredible self-motivation and makes everyone around him better,” Bostic said.

Honaker has gained national fame in recent years as the home of National Football League players Heath Miller and Jordan Stout. It seemed fitting that the first public event Johnson attended in America was a Honaker football game.

“I was rapidly introduced to American culture,” Johnson said.

Zane soon became one of the most familiar faces around the school and town.

“I will be eternally grateful for everything my parents have done for me,” Johnson said.

Until this year, Johnson had only shared the story of his upbringing with close friends.

“My mother was a teenager and she decided to put me up for adoption in order for me to have a better life,” Johnson said. “Each year on “Zane’s Day,” I watch a documentary on my final days in Guatemala. I often ponder how my life could have been very different.”

Johnson never met his father.

There were more than a few tears shed when Johnson recently shared his upbringing in several classroom speeches.

“It was very emotional to write and read my essay, but I just felt like it was time,” Johnson said. “It’s my last year of high school and I was hoping to maybe inspire someone.”

The list of honors for Johnson is certainly inspirational.

In the classroom, he ranks first in his class with a 4.0 grade point average and serves as the Student Council Association co-president.

In athletics, Johnson has qualified for the VHSL Class 1 meet in both track and cross country and trails only Jordan Stout on the career scoring list in soccer.

In the community, Johnson earned Eagle Scout status and volunteered to pack gifts for the Operation Christmas Child shoebox program that prepares and distributes gifts to children from underprivileged homes around the world.

“Operation Christmas Child has been one of my passions in life and I hope to continue my involvement in that program,” Johnson said. “If not for my adoption, I could have been one of those kids to receive a shoebox gift.”

Honaker senior Natalie Campbell has known Johnson since their first days in pre-kindergarten.

“Zane’s life has been amazing,” Campbell said. “We’ve been in the same classes since meeting at age four and he’s the hardest working person I’ve ever seen.”

Campbell and Johnson have collaborated in a variety of activities, including student government, forensics and the Future Business Leaders of American club.

“Zane has always been a glass half full kind of guy who inspires everyone around him,” Campbell said. “He’s very generous with his time and talents, and I see him giving back to others as time goes by.”

Honaker business teacher Kim Compton has also known Johnson since he arrived in Honaker.

“I’ve had the unique opportunity to work with Zane on a one-on-one level through the FBLA, and he’s been a wonderful leader,” Compton said. “You never have to motivate Zane. He not only comes up with his own ideas, he makes them happen and searches out ways to encourage and help others.”

Compton said she was touched when Johnson shared his adoption story with students and staff at Honaker.

“That helped us to know Zane on another level,” Compton said. “Zane’s life is could have turned out so different, but he’s made the most out of every opportunity.”

In March, Johnson was greeted with another piece of life-changing news in the form of a full scholarship to attend the University of Virginia.

“I read the email from Virginia right after a soccer practice, and it really made my day,” said Johnson, who was also accepted at Clemson. “Virginia was one of my dream schools, especially since Heath Miller and other prominent people from Honaker attended there.

“I know it will be a challenge. I’ve always pushed myself really hard, and I am ready for the world.”

As for a major, Johnson is interested in the field of food science. A big reason for that can be traced to a sudden weight-loss that occurred during the summer of 2020.

The 5-foot-8 Johnson said he lost 40 pounds during a short period of time.

“I got down to about 130 by just not eating enough,” said Johnson, who decided take up distance running around the same time frame. “I wanted to lose more weight, because I kept focusing on my body image and I felt that I needed to be more skinny and muscular.”

True to form, Johnson overcame his food challenges and plans to become a dietician. Step one in the process was writing a 10-page paper on the potential harm that consuming fast food and processed food can have on the body.

“I want to help ensure that the food people are eating is nutritional and safe,” Johnson said. “One of my goals would be to lower the price of fresh food and vegetables.”

Johnson also plans to study kinesiology, and hopefully gain an internship with the Virginia High School League office in Charlottesville to learn more about athletic administration.

“I have many interests, and I am going to pursue both a Master’s and Doctorate degree,” Johnson said.

Wilburn Johnson recently collected his 100th career win as a head soccer coach at Honaker, while Lisa Johnson currently works as a librarian at Honaker Elementary. Wilburn taught Zane the finer points of soccer, while Lisa introduced him to books.

“I’ve been very fortunate,” Johnson said.

There is another life chapter that Zane Johnson would like to explore.

“I don’t know if my mother is alive or not, but I do want to travel back to Guatemala after my education. I yearn to give back to the nation through charity or mission work.” Johnson said. “I was blessed at a young age, and I want to help others feel blessed.”