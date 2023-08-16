SALTVILLE, Va. – His wardrobe might now consist of a different shade of blue as he gets settled in new surroundings, but for Mark Palmer there is familiar comfort in a return to coaching football in Southwest Virginia.

The former gridiron boss of the Ervinton Rebels, St. Paul Deacons and Patrick Henry Rebels is now an assistant on head coach Greg Prater’s staff at Northwood and is relishing a return to the pigskin scene he knows best.

“It has been great coming back home,” Palmer said. “Southwest Virginia is a very special place with great communities that have strong family values. So many friends, former players and colleagues have been so helpful during our move. Many more have contacted us with kind messages about coming home.”

Palmer, 57, spent the last three years leading the program at Anderson County High School in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. He went 4-27 with two KHSAA Class 4A playoff appearances during his stint at the helm of the Bearcats.

He took that job in the Bluegrass State in the spring of 2020, a few short months after guiding Patrick Henry to a 13-1 record and the program’s only regional championship and state semifinal appearance to date.

“Athletics in general is very important in Kentucky,” Palmer said. “Looking back it was not my wisest decision to move during [the] COVID [pandemic]. It was very difficult to establish my program and start to develop the young men due to COVID protocols.

“My first season we played the most difficult schedule in 4A football, according to the RPI, including both state finalists. The young men were great and worked hard and the parents were very supportive. I really liked that we had official spring practice and started early in July to prepare the team. I really believe that three years has prepared those young men for a breakout year [in 2023]. Those kids are special and I miss them.”

He resigned at Anderson County in March and explored several potential gigs before landing in Saltville as a teaching job was available and Prater had a vacancy on his staff.

“He’s a great coach and I’m glad to have him,” Prater said. “He’s a heck of a guy and a heck of a coach.”

A native son of Southwest Virginia who grew up in the West Dante community of Dickenson County, Palmer was a star running back at Ervinton and later played at Liberty University.

He was an assistant on Dennis Vaught’s staff at now-defunct Lexington High School in 1988 as the team won the VHSL Group A, Division 2 crown.

Palmer later had stints as the head coach at Ervinton (1990-97), St. Paul (2003-2010) and Patrick Henry (2011-2019) as he flourished at schools in the state’s smallest classification. He made playoff appearances at all three.

Ervinton and St. Paul have since been consolidated with other schools.

“He’s a smart guy,” Prater said. “He’s great to have on the staff. With all the experience he’s got, it helps a lot.”

Palmer is back in the small-school environment for a team that went 3-7 last fall.

Former Chilhowie High School and Liberty University offensive lineman Aaron Lundy is now an assistant coach for the Panthers as well. Lundy started 21 games on the O-Line at Liberty during his time there from 2008-2012.

“I really like this group,” Palmer said. “We have more numbers [33] than in previous seasons, which will benefit us, especially as the season progresses. I think we have seniors that are leading the team and want to win, while our underclassmen are a very strong group. We have talented skill players and our offensive linemen are tough kids. The kids love to play defense and do a great job. This is a great group of young men and I am excited to see what we can accomplish. I really think we are laying a foundation that will lead to success.”

Has it been adjustment being an assistant coach for the first time in a while?

“I am enjoying my role,” Palmer said. “Coach Prater has a great staff and they have worked very hard in preparing the players for the season. I like my role as I feel I can focus on developing relationships with the players and focus on just coaching without the administrative side of things.”

That Nov. 3 game in Saltville against Patrick Henry should be special for Palmer as he has a close relationship with head coach Seth Padgett of the Rebels. Padgett was an assistant to Palmer at PH and St. Paul.

“It will be fun,” Palmer said. “I was Coach Padgett’s strongest supporter to follow me at PH. I felt that PH was one of the top programs in the area when I retired and I knew he could not only keep it going, but take them even farther.

“Patrick Henry will always be a special place to me and my family. We are now Northwood Panthers and everyone in the school and community has welcomed us with open arms. I am very excited to see what we can accomplish in the next five years as Coach Prater and the staff is working hard to make Friday nights in Saltville very exciting.”

Volleyball matches should provide excitement for the Palmer family as well.

Mark’s daughter, Marki, is a senior who has verbally committed to continue her career at Emory & Henry College. She led Anderson County in digs last season and joins a talented squad at Northwood.

“She is excited to be a Panther and play with her new teammates,” Mark Palmer said.

Yep, the Palmers are now proud Panthers and it’s worked out well so far for both sides.

“I like him,” said Northwood quarterback Eli Williams. “He’s going to help us a whole lot.”