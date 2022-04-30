OUTLAWS LOOSE: Schuchart, Davenport top winners in Bristol Bash at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Logan Schuchart entered the Bristol Bash in a serious slump.

Following Friday’s World of Outlaws Sprint Car conquest at Bristol Motor Speedway, that slump appears to be over as the Pennsylvania driver led all 30 laps en route to his first win of the season.

“This team never gives up,” Schuchart said. “This first part of the year was really a struggle, but we’ve been gaining some momentum and feeling really good behind the wheel of this car over the last month.”

In a quick event contested a smooth, wide and consistent surface, Schuhchart executed a flawless performance.

“The car could not have felt better,” said Schuchchart, who has 31 career World of Outlaws wins. “We changed some things on our car over the winter and made it stronger. We’re also still learning about it too.”

Aaron Ruetzel, Kraig Kinser, Carson Macedo and defending Bristol Bash champ David Gravel rounded out the top five finishers in the 24-car field. Defending NASCAR Cup champ Kyle Larson was seventh.

Ruetzel gained confidence in last year’s Bristol Bash with a runner-up effort.

“That’s awesome,” Ruetzel said. “I just a got little too high on the track early tonight and it was still greasy up there. That was all she wrote.

“I was better at the end, but I couldn’t lean into it as much as I wanted. It was a little disappointing that I was maybe one mistake from winning, but it was a great run.”

It was also a night to remember for Kinser, who earned his first top-10 of the season.

“I was fortunate to get a good start and move up,” Kinser said. “Hopefully, more podiums are to come.”

Schuhchart, who led 23 laps in one of the two Sprint Car races at BMS last year, posted the fast time in qualifying Friday with a lap of 13.831.

Heat race winners included Schuhchart, Macedo and Reutzel. Schuchart also grabbed the No. 1 starting position by dominating the Micro Lite Dash.

According to Australian Sprint Car regular James McFadden, there is no easy way to describe a lap around the BMS high banks.

“It’s all a bit of a blur,” said McFadden, who finished in the No. 13 spot. “You have different pick-up points with your eyes because you’re going faster and stuff like that.

“It’s fast, it’s pretty intense and it’s a lot of turbulence in the car. To do a lap around there with the big colosseum feel is pretty crazy.”

In the 30-lap World of Outlaws Late Models feature, Jonathan Davenport (Blairsville, Ga.) took advantage of lapped traffic to pass Ricky Weiss with three laps go en route to his 11th career victory in the series.

“It’s a pretty awesome feeling to win here,” Davenport said. “We seem to excel at these high-banked tracks like Bulls Gap, Tazewell and Bristol. They are pretty unique tracks here in Tennessee. We had some notes coming and we were decent here for the XR (Bristol Dirt Nationals) races last month.”

Davenport used a mix of patience and power to maneuver around Weiss on the outside.

“We just waited for the right opportunity,” Davenport said. “I hate it for Ricky. He’s led these races several times.”

Weiss, who took the lead over Don Hammer within the first five laps, was forced to settle for a second-place finish

“We could have had a couple wins here,” Weiss said. “It’s definitely frustrating. This is just one of those places that owes me one. That just keeps us digging harder.”

Kyle Bronson, Scott Bloomquist and Chris Madden completed the top five.

Larson actually drew for the No. 2 position, but he sent to the back of the field by race officials for failing to present his car in the allotted time. To the delight of the cheering fan, Larson displayed his uncanny car control by passing 11 cars over the first two laps.

Running his trademark high line, Larson charged all the second on the final lap before sliding into the outside wall.

“It would have been a lot easier if I didn’t have to come from the tail,” Larson said. “We’re the only guy doing double duty here, so there’s a lot of [expletive] I’ve got to get done to get my stuff ready. I’m glad that I could put on a show for the fans.”

Larson finished eighth with his damaged car.

Did Davenport see Larson closing in on the leaders?

“Not really. I’m glad that I didn’t have a spotter or mirror because what everybody says [Larson] was coming really strong up on top,” Davenport said

Weiss (Manitoba, Canada) led qualifying with a lap of 15.374. Longtime Late Model competitor and current Volunteer Speedway promoter Vic Hill (Mosheim, Tenn.) builds the engine for Weiss.

The heat race winners were Weiss, Madden and Davenport. All three of those drivers competed in the Bristol Dirt Nationals last month.

In the customary pre-race draw for starting position, Kyle Hammer earned the No. 1 starting position where he was joined by Weiss.

In Thursday’s practice session, the fastest Sprint Car was timed at 147 mph in the straightaway while the top seed in the Late Model class was 131 mph.