Osborne powers Abingdon past Blue Devils

ABINGDON, Va. – Dayton Osborne is not the average 6-foot-4 forward.

The Abingdon senior has the touch to score from the perimeter and the upper body strength to power over defenders in the paint.

Those qualities were evident Friday as the AHS Falcons downed the Gate City Blue Devils 67-58 in a Mountain 7 District basketball showdown.

Osborne finished with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. He also served as a nice complement to 7-foot senior Evan Ramsey, who collected 19 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.

“I’ve been playing with Evan since around the sixth grade,” Osborne said. “He’s always been the tallest guy on the court. We’ve learned to work together and look for each other well.”

AHS (12-4, 6-1) dropped a 58-55 decision at Gate City earlier this season despite a 33-point, 11-rebound and five block effort from Ramsey. The hero of that game was GC freshman Corey Byrd, who banked in a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds remaining.

Before another overflow crowd Friday, the Falcons opened first half leads of 13-6 and 26-17.

GC created a 32-32 tie at the 4:22 mark of the third quarter, but the Blue Devils could not solve the trio of Ramsey, 6-9 Reece Ketron (10 points) and Osborne. Sophomore guard Luke Honaker also held steady against the usual defensive pressure from the Blue Devils.

“Dayton is just the typical workhorse, and he goes hard on offense and defense,” AHS coach Chris Hutton said. “We’ve gotten a lot better in different ways over the past month, and this was a big win because Gate City always battles.”

Gate City (7-7, 6-1) was led by Gunner Garrett (22 points) and 6-3 Bo Morris. A powerful sophomore transfer from Cedar View Christian in Kingsport, Morris scored 16 points.

At 6-5, Garrett is the tallest player on the GC roster.

“It’s hard to replicate the kind of size Abingdon has in practice,” GC coach John-Reed Barnes said. “I told our guys that this loss wasn’t for the lack of competitive fire. For the last few games, we were trying to find our competitive edge. We got some of that juice back tonight.”

Osborne said the Falcons remembered that emotional loss at GC earlier this season.

“We definitely wanted to come back and beat them after that. That loss was part of our motivation,” Osborne said.

GIRLS

Gate City 62, Abingdon 44

Gate City senior Lexi Ervin continued a big week as the Blue Devils completed the season sweep of AHS.

On Thursday, Ervin announced her commitment to play basketball at Milligan University. The smooth-shooting guard contributed nine points Friday.

“Playing at the college level was a goal of mine. I come from a pretty big line of basketball players, and I’ve put a lot of work into the game,” Ervin said.

Ervin’s father, Stacy Ervin, held the VHSL’S career scoring mark until 2014 with 2,687 points. Uncle Chad Ervin has a spot in the Twin Springs history book for hitting the game-winning shot in the 1993 VHSL Group A state championship game.

And cousins Luke and Zac Ervin both won Virginia High School Coaches Association state player of the year honors at GC.

“I’ve played a ton of backyard games,” Lexi Ervin said. “I don’t have any siblings, so I’ve mostly competed with my dad. And sometimes we have shooting games with my cousins.”

For GC coach Kelly Houseright, Ervin is more than a shooter.

“Lexi is a great leader who does everything we need her to do,” Houseright said. “She’s the glue that keeps us together.”

Sophomore guard Jayden Carrico and junior post Makayla Bays each collected 15 points for GC, while senior forward Braylin Steele added 10.

GC (12-2, 6-1) entered the night tied atop the Mountain 7 with Ridgeview (12-4, 5-1) and Wise County Central at (12-3, 5-1).

The Falcons (3-13, 1-6) trailed just 29-20 with one minute left in the first half when senior Cadence Waters converted a twisting drive on the baseline. But GC used its defense and balance to pull away.

“We’re getting better every day,” AHS coach Jimmy Brown said. “Gate City is a quality team and we lost by a big margin to them on the road, but we competed tonight.”

Waters paced AHS with 12 points. Freshman point guard Laura Baker, who leads AHS in scoring, added nine points.