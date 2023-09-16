BRISTOL, Va. - Ridgeview had defeated three opponents by a combined score of 144-13 heading into Friday's non-district game at Virginia High.

Ridgeview junior quarterback Ryan O'Quinn expected a more competitive game. He got it too.

"Absolutely. I knew coming into the season we were going to ramp up in competition," O'Quinn said. "I knew that Virginia High was going to be that landmark where we really, really incline in competition. They are fast, they are physical, they swarm to the ball so they are a great team."

O'Quinn directed drives of 99 and 78 yards with a mixture of run and pass, scored a touchdown and picked off a pass to lift Ridgeview to a 16-0 win over the Bearcats on Friday night at Gene Malcolm Stadium. He received a trophy after the game for his performance from a local television station that carried the game on its airwaves.

"I thought our team performed well," said O'Quinn, who threw for 182 yards and ran for another 38. "It is not a one-man game so I couldn't do it without my line, they did great tonight. They sent the rush, it was a tough game, we overcame adversity so it was a great game."

Virginia High (1-3) didn't make it easy for the Wolfpack, forcing three turnovers - including two interceptions by Logan Slagle and a fumble recovery from Keshawn Smith - but the Bearcats continue to struggle on offense, having not scored more than 15 points in a game this season. Ridgeview picked up its second shutout of the season, although it appeared Smith had scored on a 67-yard run to tie the score in the second quarter, but that play was nullified by a holding penalty.

"We are struggling on offense. We are still searching for an identity," said Virginia High head coach Derrick Patterson, whose Bearcats managed just 79 yards on offense, including three yards through the air. "At times we look pretty good. We make some holes and get some good runs, but we are just not consistent enough.

"We have got to figure out something with our passing game to stay a little more balanced because right now teams are kind of teeing off on the run. We have just got to keep working. We have got some work to do."

O'Quinn led Ridgeview (4-0, 1-0) on an 11-play, 99-yard drive late in the opening quarter, highlighted by a 17-yard pass from O'Quinn to Branson Honaker - who finished with five receptions for 100 yards - and later connected with Hayden Baker for 32 yards, followed by a 12-yard run to paydirt by Jaalan Deel.

He also had a couple of throws across his body in the third quarter on passes of 37 and 21 yards to Honaker that led to O'Quinn's 11-yard scoring run for a 14-0 lead with 5:36 left in the third quarter. Conner Smith also made a pair of extra point conversion kicks.

"They sent the rush on me so I had to roll out sometimes," O'Quinn said. "My receivers do a great job of knowing where the open spot on the field is and I am blessed to be able to hit them."

"They did a pretty good job against us," added Ridgeview head coach Dewayne Stanley. "They made us throw some tough passes, made us bounce a few and we turned the ball over a couple of times. You are lucky to win when you turn the ball over."

It was Ridgeview's second game in program history against the Bearcats, winning in Rose Ridge last season 42-0. This one was much tougher, which was expected by Stanley. Ridgeview had other scoring opportunities, but the Wolfpack missed a field goal and a long pass that seemed destined for a score was dropped.

"They did a good job. I knew going in, they are physical up front. Their front three on defense and those linebackers are good and they have got speed all over the field," Stanley said. "A good matchup. I am glad we picked them up. It is a good game for us, a good game for them. I would like to keep playing them, I like it...

"It was a good game, a good physical football game."

Both teams displayed toughness and aggressive hitting on defense, with the only other points coming with 4:50 left in the game when backup Virginia High quarterback Deion Graham was tackled in the end zone by Ridgeview's Kolter Scanlon. Patterson was pleased with the effort of his defense against the 'Pack, which entered having scored 48 points a game.

"Defense, I thought played a great game, but just too many mistakes on third down," Patterson said. "We had them in a bunch of third down situations where we could have got off the field and we could have made some plays and hopefully gave our offense a couple of more chances, but I can't fault our defense. They played hard and that is all you can ask."

Ridgeview, which has lost receiver Logan Sutherland and running back Gabe Hackney to injuries, got contributions from Baker, who had five catches for 59 yards, along with backs Honaker (11-68) and Deel (14-53).

"We weren't consistent tonight. I thought we had too many negative plays and put ourselves in a hole," Stanley said. "We had way too many penalties and I am sure if you talk to Coach Patterson he is going to say the exact same thing. We had way too many penalties so that is something we have got to clean up.

"As you go forward in district with turnovers and penalties, you are not going to win games."

It doesn't get any easier for Virginia High, which travels to Graham next Friday.

"We knew it would be a close game. We knew we could come out and compete with them," Patterson said. "It is frustrating to not get the win tonight, but that is a good football team and they did a great job of taking advantage of our mistakes. They are really well coached and they played hard all night too."

O'Quinn was already looking ahead to next Friday's contest against Lee High in Rose Ridge.

"Right now we are zero and zero. We have got to move on to next week," O'Quinn said. "Next week is our homecoming so it is a big week for our school spirit and we are just taking it a week at a time. We are improving every week and I couldn't be happier with my team."

It is safe to say that O'Quinn likes playing football. He also plays defense, serves as punter and returns punts for the Wolfpack. He only takes a breather on kickoffs and kick returns.

"I get fatigued, but I don't complain, he said. "I love to be out here playing football on Friday nights."

Ridgeview 7 0 7 2 - 16

Virginia High 0 0 0 0 - 0

Scoring summary

RV-Deel 12 run (Smith kick)

RV-O'Quinn 11 run (Smith kick)

RV-Safey, Kolter Scanlon tackled VH QB in end zone

***

Team Statistics

First downs: RV 21; VH 7. Rush-yards: RV 39-159; VH 28-76. Pass yards: RV 182; VH 3. Comp-Att-Int: RV 13-21-2; VH 2-8-1. Fumbles-lost: RV 1-1; VH 2-0. Punts-Avg: RV 33.5; VH 6-26.3.