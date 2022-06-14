One week after playing in NCAA Regionals, Hungate makes pitching debut for State Liners

In a year that has been full of highlights for Chase Hungate, the right-handed pitcher had yet another memorable moment on Monday night.

The former Abingdon High School star crafted two scoreless innings in his debut for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners in their 5-4 road loss to the Greeneville Flyboys.

Fifteen of Hungate’s 19 pitches went for strikes as he was efficient to say the least.

“Honestly, I wanted to just go out there and treat it like any other game and just have fun with it,” Hungate said. “I’m working on some things and that’s what I am using this summer for, so that’s the main focus along with having fun. I felt like it was a solid performance. My goal as a pitcher is to throw zeros on the scoreboard and with some execution and help from teammates we were able to accomplish that.”

Hungate breezed through the seventh inning as he got Aidan Cannaday (Queens University) on a pop up, Cian Sahler (Fordham) on a groundout and Beau Ankeney (Grand Canyon) on a pop-up.

Shemar Dalton (North Carolina A&T) failed to reach on a bunt, Canyon Brown (North Carolina A&T) singled, Will Brown (Florida A&M) grounded out and Saborn Campbell (Stanford) struck out looking in the eighth against Hungate.

“What stood out most was his presence on the mound,” said State Liners catcher Karson Kennedy from Butler University. “You could tell he was confident in his stuff. I was really impressed with his ability to stay under control at all times and being able to throw all pitchers for strikes in any count. His change-up was the go-to pitch, but having a slider in his back pocket made him that much better.”

Hungate stood on the mound at Greeneville’s Pioneer Park exactly one week after pitching for the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams in the NCAA Tournament in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

Hungate finished his freshman season at VCU with a 6-4 record and 3.57 ERA in 21 outings covering 63 innings. He struck out 46, walked 14 and was selected to the Atlantic 10 Conference all-tournament team.

“This past year was great,” Hungate said. “I was blessed to be able to perform, make mistakes and learn from those mistakes. Luckily, I was able to be put in tough situations throughout the season, whether I succeeded or failed, there was always something to learn which has allowed me to continue to get better.”

Hungate more than held his own on the big stage.

In a NCAA tourney win over the Georgia Bulldogs, he allowed just one run in 3 1/3 impressive innings and notched three strikeouts.

In a season-ending loss to UNC, Hungate yielded two earned runs in 2 1/3 innings.

“It was definitely a great experience and a learning experience as well,” Hungate said. “Being put in a spot like that at a younger age is very beneficial for the following years of my career. Also, pitching against such a great school like Georgia was very memorable and will definitely be a highlight in my career.”

Hungate says his plan is to pitch for the State Liners through the end of June with a pitch limit in the 40-60 range.

“I want to continue to work on all my pitches and specifics of them, while seeing different point of views from my teammates and coaches to optimize my game,” Hungate said.

He’s been reunited with his former AHS teammate Luke Francisco, a second baseman for the State Liners who just redshirted during his freshman season at Carson-Newman University.

Expect to see several folks from Abingdon in the stands at DeVault Stadium when Hungate is on the mound.

“It’s great to be back on the same team as Luke and see how he’s progressed as a player over the past year,” Hungate said. “He’s always been fun to play with, so I’m glad to be back on the field with him again. I am definitely excited to throw at DeVault Stadium again in front of some familiar faces along with family members as well.”