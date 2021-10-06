OLYMPICS: Local Olympians thrived on local support

What does one do with Olympic medals?
That was a question posed a few weeks ago to a pair of local Olympic medalists while being honored by Bristol Motor Speedway as Neighborhood Heroes.
They included King University graduate Sarah Hildebrandt, who finished third in women’s wrestling in the 50g category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and current Milligan student Megan Jastrab, who earned a third place medal by combining with a trio of teammates in the Team Pursuit cycling competition.
The duo took part in a zoom call with BMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell and Brad Gillie, who served as emcee from the Performance Racing Network in conjunction with the BMS race weekend.
A 2015 graduate of King, Hildebrandt had attempted to qualify for Olympic competition in 2012 and 2016, but fell short. The third time was a charm for Hildebrandt, who made the 2020 Olympic team, but then had to wait an extra year when the Games were postponed due to COVID-19.
Hildebrandt had certain expectations heading to Tokyo in July, but not all proved true.
“It was definitely different than I think I ever dreamed it up to be,” she said. “Most of my life I spent dreaming about the Olympics, but then all these feelings are little different with COVID in play. We were testing every day. I didn’t stay in the [Olympic] Village, I stayed in a hotel closer to our venue so we were at our hotel or at our venue.
“That was probably what I was going to do anyway. Getting closer to the competition, I just like to be zeroed in like that. It was actually kind of cool thinking how everybody was there focused on competing. There wasn’t a whole lot of going on around it and it was just like stepping on the mat, me versus you, let’s see who’s the best.”
Hildebrandt won her first two matches, lost the third and then finished up with a win in the bronze medal round. She certainly appreciated the support back home from family and friends from the other side of the world.
“It is really special to hear all the support,” Hildebrandt said. “I know I haven’t been here a lot, but just like getting the messages from different people and interviews where I got to speak with people. It is really exciting to see small towns and communities get behind you and support you on your journey.
“You might not have met them, they might have never seen you before, but they just hear your story and they are like, ‘Oh wow, you are from here’ so it is a really special feeling.”
Jastrab, a native of California and junior at Milligan, felt much the same.
“It is really nice. It is special whenever you get to represent someone on such a big stage because I think people don’t realize how big of an impact they play in developing you,” Jastrab said. “Just when they say, ‘hey, I am cheering for you or I have your back,’ just little compliments, anything like that, it is really nice and helpful.
“Yes, there are my parents, my family, my race team, but everyone back here has been cheering for me. My friends at school. It is kind of disappointing because I don’t get to race collegiately that much, I had one race a week ago, but I am never really here, I am usually in Europe so I still to get to represent them and just give back to the program a little bit and speak on behalf of their part, it is really nice.”
Both have made appearances to share their experiences, and both take their medals with them.
“What are you supposed to do with those things,” said Hildebrandt, with a laugh. “I am a big reader so I have a book shelf and on the very top book shelf is reserved for the best books of all time. It has found a home at the very top of my book shelf in good company with the best books.
“I keep it there and just look it every so often and I am like, ‘dang, look at this’. I travel with it if I am going on appearances or anything like that, but I get nervous traveling with it. I would rather it sit at home on the book shelf.”
Much like Hildebrandt, Jastrab also didn’t get the entire Olympic experience.
“It is kind of a different feeling because I always thought about being in the actual village, but for track cycling we were put in a satellite village basically 3 ½ hours outside of the city of Tokyo,” she said. “We were more in the mountains and it was really beautiful countryside.
“We didn’t get to experience a lot of the culture because we were so restricted. We would go to the satellite village, walk up to the cafeteria and then we would travel to the village, which was about a 45-minute transit each way so it was a lot of sitting on the bus going up and down mountainsides.”
She hopes to return to Japan to take in all that she missed the first time around.
“I got to see the countryside, but I didn’t really get to experience it, which is a little bit of a downside, but it definitely opened my eyes to a whole different country because I had never been to Japan,” Jastrab said. “I definitely want to go back, not in a competition or anything, but just go back and get some good food, meet the people.
“It was a really cool experience, just realizing that this is a dream I have had for so long. It was just like a pride thing because of all the [COVID] testing processes, get to be tested every day and just be there at that level and the respect between athletes from different countries.
“It is like ‘hey, you have made it.’ It was so special.”
She also keeps a close eye on her medal, especially on her flight back from Tokyo. She had her parents ship it to Milligan with care, but it doesn’t get taken out except for special occasions.
“Right now it is actually with me at school. I had my parents ship it because I traveled to Europe before coming to Tennessee so I was like ‘please make sure you get insurance on the signature, pay extra for it. I will pay you back, I don’t care, just make sure it gets here, get a tracking label, everything,’” she said. “Normally it would be at home on a desk or something like that or in a case for family and friends to see.
“It is so special. I don’t think it is something that I would never take it off. I just kind of want it there so I can see it and have the good memories, but I don’t need to it to stay with me everywhere I go other than for appearances.”
Hildebrandt has been able to catch up with many of her friends from Bristol since becoming an Olympic medalist.
“It has definitely been so cool just to see how supportive everyone is. I could truly feel it all the way in Japan, just getting on social media, people reaching out to me. Beyond that, it was super cool just to reconnect with people I went to college with,” she said. “I have been out of school for a while now, four or five years, so just to be able to talk to be people I went to college with that I haven’t seen since college.”
“I feel ultimately that is kind of what the Olympics is, just bringing people together and even in this way it has brought me together with people and brought me back together with people I went to school with.”
Hildebrandt will be back in Bristol this month for the first time in six years.
“I will actually be in Bristol in October and I haven’t been there since 2015 so I am just so excited just to see people and kind of celebrate all of them and what they have done for me and my career and my journey,” she said. “I am really looking forward to that. It has been so special to see all the support.”