OLYMPICS: Local Olympians thrived on local support

“We didn’t get to experience a lot of the culture because we were so restricted. We would go to the satellite village, walk up to the cafeteria and then we would travel to the village, which was about a 45-minute transit each way so it was a lot of sitting on the bus going up and down mountainsides.”

She hopes to return to Japan to take in all that she missed the first time around.

“I got to see the countryside, but I didn’t really get to experience it, which is a little bit of a downside, but it definitely opened my eyes to a whole different country because I had never been to Japan,” Jastrab said. “I definitely want to go back, not in a competition or anything, but just go back and get some good food, meet the people.

“It was a really cool experience, just realizing that this is a dream I have had for so long. It was just like a pride thing because of all the [COVID] testing processes, get to be tested every day and just be there at that level and the respect between athletes from different countries.

“It is like ‘hey, you have made it.’ It was so special.”

She also keeps a close eye on her medal, especially on her flight back from Tokyo. She had her parents ship it to Milligan with care, but it doesn’t get taken out except for special occasions.