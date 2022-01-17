OLYMPICS: Former UVa-Wise football player Hakeem Abdul-Saboor to compete in bobsled at second straight Winter Games

Hakeem Abdul-Saboor is headed to the Olympics for the second time.

The former football player at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise was one of eight men selected Sunday to represent the United States in the bobsled in Beijing, China.

Abdul-Saboor finished 21st in the two-man event and 19th in the four-man competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

He and Carlo Valdes from California are the only holdovers on the team from the 2018 Olympics.

A Powhatan, Virginia, native, Abdul-Saboor played football at UVa-Wise from 2005-09 and racked up 1,292 rushing yards, 1,118 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns for the Highland Cavaliers.

Abdul-Saboor was dabbling in bodybuilding competitions and working at Performance Training, Inc. in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 2015 when a viral video of an impressive vertical leap got him noticed by a bobsledding official and he soon began his career in the sport.

The two-man bobsled heats will be held Feb. 14-15 and the four-man event is scheduled for Feb. 19-20. Opening ceremonies are Feb. 4.

The 34-year-old Abdul-Saboor will give the area a local connection to the Winter Olympics, much like the ties to last year's Summer Olympics.

Former King University student Sarah Hildebrandt got a bronze medal in women’s wrestling in Tokyo, while Megan Jastrab of Milligan University competed in cycling.