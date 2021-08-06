OLYMPIC WOMEN'S WRESTLING: Hildebrandt going for the bronze

Former King University women’s wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt will compete for the bronze medal this morning at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Hildebrandt, who is competing in the Freestyle 50 kg, won her first two matches, but dropped a 1-9, 9-0 decision to Sun Yanan of China in the semifinals on Friday morning. She will grapple with Mariya Stadnik of Azerbaijan for the bronze today at around 7 a.m.
Hildebrandt defeated Evan Demirhan of Turkey 11-0 in a technical fall in her first match, and defeated Bulgaria’s Miglena Selishka 12-2 in another technical fall to advance to the semifinals.
The King graduate jumped out to a 7-0 lead with a takedown and two turns and led 7-1 after the first period, according to report from King University. Yanan, who won bronze in the 2016 Olympics, responded with a big second period, pulling within 7-6 with 10 remaining and then followed with a four-point takedown to claim the 10-7 victory.
Yanan will wrestle Japan’s Yui Susaki for the gold medal this morning.
The early Saturday morning session begins at 5:45 a.m. (ET), with Hildebrandt in the seventh or eighth match.