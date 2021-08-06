 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OLYMPIC WOMEN'S WRESTLING: Hildebrandt going for the bronze
0 comments

OLYMPIC WOMEN'S WRESTLING: Hildebrandt going for the bronze

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hildebrandt

United States' Sarah Hildebrandt (top) competes against China's Sun Yanan during their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semifinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Friday.

 The Associated Press

Former King University women’s wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt will compete for the bronze medal this morning at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Hildebrandt, who is competing in the Freestyle 50 kg, won her first two matches, but dropped a 1-9, 9-0 decision to Sun Yanan of China in the semifinals on Friday morning. She will grapple with Mariya Stadnik of Azerbaijan for the bronze today at around 7 a.m.

Hildebrandt defeated Evan Demirhan of Turkey 11-0 in a technical fall in her first match, and defeated Bulgaria’s Miglena Selishka 12-2 in another technical fall to advance to the semifinals.

The King graduate jumped out to a 7-0 lead with a takedown and two turns and led 7-1 after the first period, according to report from King University. Yanan, who won bronze in the 2016 Olympics, responded with a big second period, pulling within 7-6 with 10 remaining and then followed with a four-point takedown to claim the 10-7 victory.

Yanan will wrestle Japan’s Yui Susaki for the gold medal this morning.

The early Saturday morning session begins at 5:45 a.m. (ET), with Hildebrandt in the seventh or eighth match.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet over on Lamar Jackson's rushing yards

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: The first look; West Ridge finally gets opportunity to see and touch the new football home of the Wolves
Sports News

WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: The first look; West Ridge finally gets opportunity to see and touch the new football home of the Wolves

  • Updated

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – It will be hard to top Eli Topping’s first look at the West Ridge High School football field.

It came on Thursday morning during the Wolves’ first-ever fall sports media day. It was also the first time most of them had ever seen their new home.

“I have not [been here],” said Topping, a former Sullivan South student, who is now a senior running back and linebacker for the Wolves. “I have seen pictures of it, but this is awesome, this has exceeded my expectations. I have been dying to get out there, this place is just beautiful.”

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts