OLYMPIC WOMEN'S WRESTLING: Former King University wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt wins bronze medal

A bronze medal fit for a King University graduate.

Former King University women’s wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt captured the bronze medal in the freestyle 50kg at the Summer Olympics on Saturday on Tokyo.

Hildebrandt rallied late to defeat Oksana Livach of Ukraine by technical superiority, 21-1, having overcome an earlier loss to eventual silver medalist Yanan Sun of China.

“Last night was probably the lowest I’ve ever felt. I couldn’t even wrap my mind around it and still can’t,” said Hildebrandt, in comments provided by King University athletics. “To be able to come back from that, to have so many people be there for me yesterday and literally pick me up off the floor, and get this medal, so many people have put into this. It’s a great representation of that.”

A four-time All-American and two-time national champion at King from 2012-15, Hildebrandt recorded a takedown of Livach to take a 2-1 lead at the break in the bronze medal match. She extended that lead with another takedown with 48 seconds remaining, and then added three turns to take the 12-1 win by technical fall.

Hildebrandt became the first King athlete to win an Olympic medal, much to the delight of King women’s wrestling coach Jason Moorman.