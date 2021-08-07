OLYMPIC WOMEN'S WRESTLING: Former King University wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt wins bronze medal

A bronze medal fit for a King University graduate.
Former King University women’s wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt captured the bronze medal in the freestyle 50kg at the Summer Olympics on Saturday on Tokyo.
Hildebrandt rallied late to defeat Oksana Livach of Ukraine by technical superiority, 21-1, having overcome an earlier loss to eventual silver medalist Yanan Sun of China.
“Last night was probably the lowest I’ve ever felt. I couldn’t even wrap my mind around it and still can’t,” said Hildebrandt, in comments provided by King University athletics. “To be able to come back from that, to have so many people be there for me yesterday and literally pick me up off the floor, and get this medal, so many people have put into this. It’s a great representation of that.”
A four-time All-American and two-time national champion at King from 2012-15, Hildebrandt recorded a takedown of Livach to take a 2-1 lead at the break in the bronze medal match. She extended that lead with another takedown with 48 seconds remaining, and then added three turns to take the 12-1 win by technical fall.
Hildebrandt became the first King athlete to win an Olympic medal, much to the delight of King women’s wrestling coach Jason Moorman.
“I remember Sarah as a young 18-year-old walking on campus for the first time with dreams of the highest achievements,” Moorman said. “She accomplished many great things during her tenure here at King, however her growth since has been remarkable. She faced a lot of adversity over the years as every athlete does, and how you handle that adversity is what separates people. She handled it better than anyone.”
Hildebrandt won two earlier matches, 11-0 and 12-2, to advance to the medal round where she fell to Sun. She rebounded nicely, claiming the bronze against Livach.
“Congrats to her coaches Brad Harper and Terry Steiner, they have been amazing in their guidance to this accomplishment,” Moorman said. “We are incredibly proud of Sarah, she forever will be an Olympic Bronze medalist.”
She was the third King athlete to compete in the Olympics, following women’s wrestler Haley Augello, who competed for the United States in 2016 and Kemar Hyman, who participated in track and field for the Cayman Islands in 2012 and 2016.
“We are so proud of Sarah and everything she’s accomplished,” King athletic director David Hicks said. “Faculty, staff, students, and alumni watched her compete on the biggest stage in the world and walk away with a bronze medal. She’s been a champion since she arrived on campus and embodies the spirit of King.
“We have arguably the top women’s wrestling program in the country with multiple national champions and Sarah represents the best of the best,” Hicks said. “While she’s our first medalist, she won’t be our last.”
Hildebrandt became the second local college athlete to earn a medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics. Rising Milligan junior Megan Jastrab won a bronze medal as part of the Women’s Team Pursuit cycling competition.
Shane Baz and Anthony Carter were on the silver-medal winning United States baseball team and both spent time with Bristol’s Appalachian League franchise.
Carter (0-0, 7.71 ERA in three games in Tokyo) pitched for the Bristol White Sox in 2006, while Baz (0-0, 6.75 ERA in his one Olympic appearance) was a standout for the Bristol Pirates in 2018.
Meanwhile, Hildebrandt captured the bronze medal five years after falling short in her attempt to qualify for the 2016 Olympics in Rio.
“What a special time to be a part of Team USA wrestling. You can feel the energy,” said Hildebrandt, who picked up the ninth medal for Team USA wrestling and fourth of six for American women in the Tokyo Olympics. “I’m so grateful to have these teammates. We are supporting each other, working to get better. That is different from before and you can see it paying off.”
Yui Susaki of Japan won the gold medal, defeating Sun 10-0 in the final match. Mariya Stadnik of Azerbaijan also picked up a bronze medal, topping Namuuntsetseg Tsogt Ochir of Mongolia 10-0.