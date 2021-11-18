Oliver picks up first win as ETSU topples Spartans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — David Sloan registered 12 points and six rebounds as East Tennessee State got past South Carolina Upstate 56-43 on Thursday night.

Jordan King had 11 points for East Tennessee State (1-2). Silas Adheke added 10 rebounds and three blocks with seven points.

Charlie Weber and Vonnie Patterson each had nine rebounds.

The win was the first for coach Desmond Oliver, who had previously spent six seasons as an assistant at Tennessee.

Bryson Mozone had nine points for the Spartans (1-3).

Virginia Tech 85, St. Francis (PA) 55

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each scored 18 points and Virginia Tech routed St. Francis (PA) in the second half, 85-55 on Thursday night to earn its fourth straight win to start the season.

The Hokies have outscored their opposition 309-198.

Myles Thompson’s jumper with 4:09 left got the Red Flash within one, 23-22, but the Hokies closed out the half with an 11-0 run and continued that momentum over the final 20 minutes, outscoring St. Francis 51-33.