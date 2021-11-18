 Skip to main content
Oliver picks up first win as ETSU topples Spartans
  • Updated
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — David Sloan registered 12 points and six rebounds as East Tennessee State got past South Carolina Upstate 56-43 on Thursday night.

Jordan King had 11 points for East Tennessee State (1-2). Silas Adheke added 10 rebounds and three blocks with seven points.

Charlie Weber and Vonnie Patterson each had nine rebounds.

The win was the first for coach Desmond Oliver, who had previously spent six seasons as an assistant at Tennessee.

Bryson Mozone had nine points for the Spartans (1-3).

Virginia Tech 85, St. Francis (PA) 55

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each scored 18 points and Virginia Tech routed St. Francis (PA) in the second half, 85-55 on Thursday night to earn its fourth straight win to start the season.

The Hokies have outscored their opposition 309-198.

Myles Thompson’s jumper with 4:09 left got the Red Flash within one, 23-22, but the Hokies closed out the half with an 11-0 run and continued that momentum over the final 20 minutes, outscoring St. Francis 51-33.

Virginia Tech hit 31 of 60 from the field (51.7%) for the game and knocked down 65% in the second half. The Hokies converted 16 of 20 from the free-throw line and held a 40-29 advantage on the boards. Darius Maddox came off the bench to add 11 points, hitting all four of his shots, including three from beyond the 3-point arc.

Marlon Hargis scored 15 points of the St. Francis bench, hitting 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 3 from long range. He was the only shooter to reach double-figure scoring.

ETSU new logo

ETSU logo 

 Contributed photo
