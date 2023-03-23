One of the biggest storylines going into the 2023 college football season will be Deion Sanders at Colorado.

Mike Markuson is a believer. He should know, having spent the last two seasons as offensive line coach with Sanders at Jackson State.

“He is a dynamic guy. He is ‘Prime.’ He is who he is, he is very passionate about winning. That is one thing I love about him, he is about winning, he is on those kids hard about winning,” said Markuson, who recently joined Hal Mumme as keynote speakers at the Stan Bedwell Air Raid Clinic in Bristol. “Winning is going to class, winning to doing the right thing, winning is being accountable, winning is the willingness to do it right every day. He preached that and made them do right.”

That philosophy certainly worked at Jackson State. The Tigers were 27-6 under Sanders, including 23-3 over the last two seasons, winning two Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships and two appearances in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

“(Deion) is old school and so am I so it was an interesting two years, we had a lot of success,” Markuson said. “I was grateful that he gave me the opportunity to be with him.”

Markuson was offered the opportunity to join Sanders’ staff at Colorado but decided to remain closer to home.

“I could have, but I chose not to,” he said. “I was invited to go out there in a different role. I live in Clarksville, Tennessee and have been married a long time and just decided that wasn’t the right move. He offered me a position and I decided to stay home.”

That doesn’t mean the 62-year-old Markuson is finished with coaching.

“Right now I am just looking. I could probably end up back in high school unless really something good comes along,” he said. “This college coaching, it is tough. That was my 40th season last year. Jobs are hard to get, you have got to know the right person, you have got to have the right end, you have to know the coordinator, you have got to know the head coach, somebody has got to know somebody to get one. That is the reality of what we do. I am happy, I am good.”

***

Don’t be surprised if the calls come for a multi-time nominee for the Broyles Award, which goes to the top assistant coach in college football. He has been with 15 different college programs, including Notre Dame, Boise State, Arkansas, Mississippi, Wisconsin and more during his four decades, nearly all of which has been spent as an offensive line coach.

Markuson shared his perspective on football and especially the Air Raid offense, which is what Jackson State used last season under Sanders.

“Football is ever changing and evolving, but it is still about blocking and tackling. My job is to block them and when you are in Air Raid you pass protect, you throw the football so you better have some guys that know how to protect,” he said. “You have got to teach protection and then at the same time, how effective are you going to be in the run game.”

Jackson State did both just fine last season. Sy’veon Wilkerson ran for 1,152 yards for the Tigers, while Sanders’ son, Shedeur, completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 3,752 yards, 40 touchdowns and just six interceptions. While Wilkerson is staying at Jackson State, Sanders has joined his father at Colorado.

“This year we had a 1,000 yard back at Jackson State and in the Air Raid, that is pretty good,” Markuson said. “The kid ran for like 1,100 yards and our quarterback could run too. If you put that together it just takes pressure off the linemen protection wise because they don’t just have their ears pinned back on every snap, they have got to worry about that back too. We did have an extreme level of success doing that.”

***

Markuson, who played at NCAA Division III Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota from 1979-82, spent one season coaching at the high school level before beginning his college career in 1984 at South Dakota State. That began what has been a four-decade career on the sidelines, with nearly all of it on the offensive line. He has been a graduate assistant at Oklahoma State and Notre Dame, and also worked at Boise State, Murray State, Arkansas and Mississippi under the tutelage of head coach Houston Nutt.

Other stops have included Austin Peay, Alabama A&M, Wisconsin, Eastern Illinois, Texas-San Antonio and Jackson State. He also worked at Northeast Mississippi Community College and spent two years in the Canadian Football League with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He also served as an offensive coordinator at Alabama A&M and Boise State and was a defensive line coach early in his career.

There have been plenty of highlights, including coaching the offensive line that opened holes for Heisman Trophy winning running back Barry Sanders at Oklahoma State to producing NFL first round draft picks like Michael Oher — the subject of the hit movie “The Blind Side” — at Mississippi — along with Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro Shawn Andrews at Arkansas.

Yet, what sticks out the most to Markuson is the winning. Lots of hardware.

“I guess the highlight are places where we won the championships at,” Markuson said. “I went a lot of places, but the man I was with the most was Houston Nutt for 19 years. We won two championships at Murray State in the Ohio Valley. We went to Boise State and we were only there a year and then we went to Arkansas. We were at Arkansas for 10 years and we competed against Coach [Mumme at Kentucky], but we won three SEC West championships at Arkansas, went to eight bowl games and had a lot of success.

“We had a lot of guys who had the opportunity to go to the NFL so that was a great run. For me, anytime you win championships, we won to back-to-back championships at Jackson State the last two years. I have been part of seven championships in my career and when you win championships that is a big deal.”

***

Developing a cohesive offensive line is paramount to success. Markuson learned well while tutoring under renowned offensive line coach Brad Seely at Oklahoma State, which had the benefit of having Sanders on their side, one of the most elusive backs in history, no matter the level.

“Barry Sanders was a special guy. He was fun to watch,” Markuson said. “Actually, you know what is funny, I don’t think any of those guys [on the line] were drafted and I don’t know if any of them made it. Brad was such a good teacher that they all really meshed together, they worked together, five equals one, they were outstanding players.”

Markuson has four decades of experience recruiting linemen that can play at the highest level of the game.

“You always want a guy that has some toughness. You just don’t automatically create toughness. You want that high school coach to say this guy is a tough guy, he is going to work hard, he is smart and he is fast and has some discipline to him,” he said. “When I am watching him on film, can the guy bend, is he stiff. Being able to bend your knees, being able to maintain a block, get under somebody’s pads and have that ability, whether it is run blocking or pass protection.

“If you see a stiff guy on tape and he has a tough time moving around and can’t bend, they can’t play because they are going to play against really good guys on defense. The bending part and just the contact part, guys that just love to play football.”

That is ultimately what matters most at a position that is all about guts and very little glory.

“It is hard to find offensive linemen that just love collisions on every snap,” Markuson said. “You want that coach to say, ‘He loves contact, he loves collisions, he loves playing the game.’ To me, you have got to see that on film. You have got to see that on film because a lot of coaches will sell you a bag of goods. I hate to say it, but as an evaluator, you had better watch them in practice, give them a chance and really do a good job of evaluating the tape, and then look at the level of competition. There are a lot of things that go into it.”

***

Markuson never actually coached with Mumme, but saw first-hand just how effective the Air Raid offense could be when his Razorbacks met up with Mumme and Kentucky several times. He has also worked with another Air Raid disciple, June Jones, who learned from Darrel “Mouse” Davis, one of several coaches that help Mumme devise his Air Raid system.

“[Coach Mumme] was at Kentucky and we had a shootout in Little Rock and Tim Couch threw for about 600 yards and we beat them by a point and then we beat them in Lexington the next year. I remember it like it was yesterday,” he said. “We have some parallels. I worked for June Jones up in the Canadian Football League. June Jones is a disciple of Mouse Davis. They do the run and shoot, run and gun, it is really the Air Raid. That is what it is.”

The Air Raid is credited with much of the pass-happy, high-scoring offenses that have made the NFL so popular today. It isn’t complicated, just fun, as Mumme would say.

“The ideological part of all of this is playing fast, getting the ball out, making it simple, not making it complicated and that is the truth,” he said. “When you teach it, it not what you know, it is what those kids are going to know when they are out there playing in high level competition and the speed of the game. When the game is on the line they have got to be able to know how to execute.

“We can draw plays all days long, but the bottom line if it is not looking good on Saturday or Friday night and the kids aren’t executing, then maybe you have too much or you are not teaching it right or they are not very smart. How you break that down, that is important.”

***

Markuson’s final game with Jackson State was the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, with the Tigers falling to Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion North Carolina Central 41-34 in overtime, an annual contest that pits the SWAC and MEAC champions in a celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

“I will say this and I have been in the 1-AA playoffs,” said Markuson, who has coached in numerous bowl games and the NCAA Division 1-AA — now called the FCS — playoffs during his career. “I will tell you it is that atmosphere in Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium and those kids get to play for the Black College National Championship. It is quite an event. I have been to a lot of bowl games and it’s a real bowl game. The way I look at it, this is really cool for these guys...

“It gave the HBCUs a platform to have a bowl game. I think it is awesome. I went to it twice and I thought it was great and our players liked it too.”