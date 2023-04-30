King University’s men’s volleyball team’s second appearance in the NCAA Men’s National Collegiate Volleyball Championship ended in defeat, but not without making Ohio State work for the win.

Ohio State (23-9) swept the Tornado at George Mason University, but not without an epic third set that sent the Buckeyes on to face Penn State in the next round on Tuesday.

The Buckeyes won the first two sets 25-20, 25-16 and then had to survive a third set 36-34.

King (16-16), which lost to Ohio State in its only other appearance in the national tournament in 2018, was led by Warren Davis with 13 kills and five digs and Kellan Kennedy, who finished with eight kills.

Jack Sarnowski contributed 31 assists and seven digs, AJ Drooker added seven kills and four digs, Jackson Carroll tallied five kills and three digs and Aaron Milstead had four kills.

Ohio State was paced by Jacob Pasteur with 16 kills and 6-foot-7 Shane Wetzel added 11 kills. Mickey Wright dished out 43 assists and Thomas Poole had 10 digs.

King, which finished third in Conference Carolinas this season, defeated second seed Erskine in three sets and top seed North Greenville in five to win the tourney title and advance to the national tournament.

The Tornado, which loses seniors Sarnowski, Milstead and Carroll, won seven of their final 11 matches on the season.