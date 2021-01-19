OBITUARY: Longtime local scribe and radio voice, Lloyd Combs, dies at 68

Combs was known for his avid support of all student-athletes in Buchanan County, never feeling shy to express his opinions if he thought they have been wronged by a perceived bad call or some other slight that upset him.

“He always gave great coverage and support to the kids in this area, no matter what the sport,” Rasnake said. “Lloyd was always there to support and follow all area teams, especially the Buchanan County student-athletes.”

Combs was, indeed, a sports fanatic, especially for his favorite teams, University of North Carolina basketball and the Cincinnati Reds.

“Lloyd loved his Cincinnati Reds and his North Carolina Tar Heels and was devoted to spending time in their arenas whenever he could and has long been admired for his devotion and love for the games,” Bartley said.

Combs developed a following across Southwest Virginia and beyond, providing his passionate and thorough coverage of Buchanan County athletics and beyond.

“Everybody respected him,” Bartley said. “He had close relationships with the kids, with the athletes and with the coaches and with the programs and the officials, just anybody involved. He did a lot through his work.”

Bartley said replacing that work will be difficult.