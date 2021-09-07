OBITUARY: Burns, former Tennessee High coach, founder of Arby’s Classic, dies at 74

“They left one more morning, drove pretty much all the way through the night to put what was donated to them on a boat to take to the Bahamas.

He was just that type of person, and then just turned around and caught a plane and flew back. He would never tell you those things and share that with you, but that was just the type of person that he was.”

Ensor took over the Arby’s Classic after Burns left to become athletic director at King University. Burns remained helpful in keeping the event one of the more popular high school tournaments in the south.

“I still asked him about teams and he would help me if I needed any help contacting a coach that he knew and I didn’t know,” said Ensor, who expects some type of dedication to Burns to be held in this year’s event in December. “He was very helpful and he was also helping out with the girls Arby’s. He was looking for teams for them.”

Like Ensor, Wade spoke highly of Burns and his connection to the Bahamas, trying to help bring basketball to that community.