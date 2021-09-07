OBITUARY: Burns, former Tennessee High coach, founder of Arby’s Classic, dies at 74

Dale Burns won 505 games during a 27-year career as a boys basketball coach at Tennessee High.
Yet, Burns will be remembered for so much more.
“He had 500 wins in basketball, but was even a better person that he was a coach,” Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade said.
Burns, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, died on Tuesday, according to Wade. He was 74 years old.
Wade added that Burns had been having complications from hip replacement surgery in the spring, but never complained about his situation.
“My father-in-law passed away with pancreatic cancer and it was one of the most devastating painful experiences that you can have,” Wade said.
“That just goes to show just the type of person that Coach Burns was. Coach Burns was just a tough person, never complained a lot, just went about his business and still took care of his farm.
“He would have been 75 years old in January and he would still get out and feed his horses, mow his grass, just always out helping others.”
Burns left Ketron High School for Tennessee High in 1975, serving as an assistant boys coach for two years before taking over the head position two years later.
“He was a really good basketball coach. He more or less specialized in defense. He came up with this match-up zone that nobody around could solve,” said Tennessee High girls golf coach Richard Ensor, who arrived at THS the same year as Burns. “Everybody we played had trouble with the match-up zone that he came up with.
He was very aggressive on the bench, he didn’t like to lose. He was very knowledgeable and very smart. He always had good game plans for teams that we played. He always came up with something.”
One of those opponents was John Dyer, who spent 32 years as the boys coach at Sullivan East, learned just how competitive Burns was on the court. Dyer is now the boys coach at West Ridge.
“Dale Burns was a very good coach whose teams were always well prepared,” Dyer said. “The Patriots and Vikings were a great rivalry and we played many games that went down to the last possession. The Arby’s Classic was Dale’s masterpiece and it has promoted Northeast Tennessee basketball to a higher level. High school basketball will miss Dale Burns.”
Burns won 505 games, leading the Vikings to two regional championships, six sub-state appearances and four state tournaments. Yet, perhaps Burns’ most lasting legacy will be the Arby’s Classic, an event with his influence in 1983 after checking out a similar tournament in the Bluegrass State.
“We went to Louisville in ‘82. When we came back he said ‘Well, I think we can do this down here,’” Ensor said. “He and Coach [Bill] Bingham got together and they came up with the idea of having it.
“It has been going on ever since.”
One of the mainstays of the event in recent years was Tabernacle Baptist Academy from the Bahamas, which became a favorite of Burns, promoting not only basketball, but helping the community when it needed it most.
“He would help anybody. He was just one of these guys that sometimes would go out of his way to help other people. He went to the Bahamas one year and came back and started taking teams down there,” Ensor said. “He just did that for people in the Bahamas so they could see what basketball was about. He got a lot of kids down there scholarships by bringing them up here.”
He did more than promote basketball. When the Bahamas got hit with a devastating hurricane in 2019, Wade said it was Burns who went to work, seeking donations and delivering them with a local official to Florida to be shipped to the Bahamas.
“As soon as the hurricane was over, Coach Burns started rallying people in the Bristol community and people started donating and pitching in money, donated lot of things,” Wade said. “We rented actually rented a U-Haul for him from Tennessee High School and Coach Burns and one of the local officials, Dwight Ford, drove that U-Haul to Florida.
“They left one more morning, drove pretty much all the way through the night to put what was donated to them on a boat to take to the Bahamas.
He was just that type of person, and then just turned around and caught a plane and flew back. He would never tell you those things and share that with you, but that was just the type of person that he was.”
Ensor took over the Arby’s Classic after Burns left to become athletic director at King University. Burns remained helpful in keeping the event one of the more popular high school tournaments in the south.
“I still asked him about teams and he would help me if I needed any help contacting a coach that he knew and I didn’t know,” said Ensor, who expects some type of dedication to Burns to be held in this year’s event in December. “He was very helpful and he was also helping out with the girls Arby’s. He was looking for teams for them.”
Like Ensor, Wade spoke highly of Burns and his connection to the Bahamas, trying to help bring basketball to that community.
“Before [the hurricane] he did basketball camps in the Bahamas when they were first starting basketball,” Wade said. “Coach Burns just did so much for those people in the Bahamas, and he did much for people in our community too and would just never say anything about it, just kept it quiet and just went about his business.
“That is just who he was.”
Burns was still active at 74. Wade said he had actually been hired by the Bristol Tennessee school system to help with a new program.
“Dale was a just a people person. Through the years and especially here since I have taken over as athletic director, Coach Burns and I have got to work together,” Wade said. “We hired him as our youth sports coordinator. We are getting ready to start elementary sports and Coach Burns was sort of overseeing that program for us and got to know him through that.
“Just the connection he had with people and just the way he was able to talk to people and just so good to many people.”
There is little doubt he also missed being on the sidelines. He shared that tidbit during a softball tournament in the spring with former Bristol Herald Courier sports reporter Trey Williams.
“We shared a few Arby’s memories and I said, ‘How long did it take you to get the coaching bug out of your system?’” Williams said. “Without hesitation with a time-traveling look in his eyes, he said wistfully, ‘I miss it every single day.’”
.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.