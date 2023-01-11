NWCA champs...again; King wins consecutive National Duals, 6th in last 9 years

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A national championship came down to one match. Win, and it would be smiles all around. Lose...and not so much.

Top-ranked King women’s wrestling coach Jason Moorman chose sophomore Chey Bowman, who normally wrestles in the 170-pound category to tackle the 191-pound weight class for the final match against No. 2 North Central (Ill). She accepted the opportunity with minutes to spare.

Senior Ana Luciano, who is striving to become a five-time All-American at King, was confident, but still apprehensive with the Tornado’s second straight National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Nationals Duals Championship at stake last Saturday in Louisville, Ky.

“That was a nerve-racking, nail-biting match for me. I was just sitting there on the corner just watching with my hands together praying that she will put it together and she will do it,” said Luciano, who is the top-ranked 143-pound wrestler in all of NCAA women’s wrestling. “I knew Chey had it in her to do it and I was just really excited. When I saw her get that girl at the edge of the mat I knew the match was ours, I knew the other girl didn’t have a chance and it was over and that we won the duals.

“Seeing the last seconds count down, 3, 2, 1 and seeing the final points, it was just amazing.”

It was double the celebration for King sophomore Sage Mortimer, who is the top-ranked 109-pound wrestler in the nation.

“Last year winning National Duals and then this year and they were both on my birthday so that was just a lot of fun to experience that with my team,” Mortimer said. “Wrestling is such an individual sport, you don’t get a lot of team celebrations so to win this tournament was really fun to celebrate with all your friends and teammates.”

Luciano, at 143, and junior Viktorya Torres, at 136 pounds, had pivotal wins that Moorman said set the stage for that final match, as the Tornado won the NWCA title despite being shorthanded on both days of the event.

“We were in the situation where the entire tournament we were one person down. We were forfeiting heavyweight so basically we were going into every dual down 5-0,” said Moorman, whose Tornado defeated No. 9 Gannon 34-12, No. 4 McKendree 31-14 and then No. 2 North Central 23-21 to claim the hardware. “It was pretty exciting because we did win back-to-back, but it is also our program’s sixth National Duals championship, which I believe is a record.”

Now in his 14th season at King, Moorman has helped create one the top women’s wrestling programs in the nation, as evidenced by the Tornado currently being the top-ranked team in the nation. King has become a prime destination for young talent, with its current roster representing 12 states, including Mortimer (Utah), Torres (Washington), Luciano (Florida) and Bowman (California).

“When I was deciding where I wanted to go I did check out a few schools, but however King stuck out to me just because the values aligned with mine,” said Torres, a junior from Granger, Wash., a wrestling lifer, whose father owns a gym. “Of course, King is well known for how their backgrounds stack up and after speaking with (Moorman) I just really felt this was the best place for me.”

They aren’t just at King to get degrees and win college championships. They are also looking to follow the path of Sarah Hildebrandt, a King wrestling alumnus, who captured a bronze medal in the 50g at the Summer Olympics in 2021 in Tokyo. Most of the team participates in various meets across the world in hopes to earning that chance.

“I didn’t see the dream until I got to college and I started competing for USA events and seeing that I can hang with these people and I can do well,” Luciano said. “I think a big eye-opener for me was when I went to Spain and I got to compete against actual foreign people. I feel like that was really a big turning point for me saying that I can compete at this level and I do have a future in this.”

***

The present isn’t bad either. King rolled through its first two matches in Louisville, Ky. to set up the winner-take-all match with North Central, which is located in Napierville, Ill.

Jessica Corredor (101 pounds) and Mortimer (109) won the first two matches for King, which started behind due to the one forfeit. After a pair of North Central wins, Montana DeLawder (130) won her match, setting up an opportunity for consecutive pins by the sixth-ranked Torres and Luciano.

“Going into that match I had wrestled her before and had previously lost,” Torres said. “Individually this was a great accomplishment for me along with the team accomplishment. She was ranked second in the country and I knew it was going to be a tough match, but I went there just zoned in and prepared to just give it my all and I came up with a big throw at the very end and I ended up getting the fall which was very exciting for myself and the team.”

It was Luciano’s turn next and the result was the same.

“It was very exciting, especially seeing Tori win. It hyped me, pumped me up and it got me more excited to be in that match and once I got that fall I thought I did something to really contribute to the team,” she said. “I was like we really have a chance, Tori did it, now I can do it now. We have a chance for this team title and it was really exciting.”

North Central won the next two matches, one by forfeit, setting up the final match at 191 pounds. Bowman is ranked second at 170 pounds but made the move up in weight with little time to prepare.

“I knew about 20 minutes going into the dual,” she said. “They asked me if I would be OK with it and I said ‘yeah,’ because you have got to get the job somehow.”

Moorman had won a coin toss that gave him the opportunity to choose wrestler for each slot and decided to take the forfeit at 170 pounds and move Bowman to 191.

“So 170 was actually probably their best wrestler and probably one of the best wrestlers in the country. We had a win over her before, but we just tried to use a little strategy,” he said. “It felt like the better matchup this time was going to be at heavyweight so they had to report first at 170 and we moved our 170 to 191 and she got the win and gave us the win in the duals.”

When the clock ran out and Bowman had won the final match, the King women rush onto the mats to celebrate a second straight NWCA national championship and sixth in the last nine years.

“That was a lot of fun. I am glad I got to be part of it,” said Mortimer, who, like, Luciano, began wrestling following in the path of brothers. “My match was a high-scoring match so that was a lot of fun, but once it was over it was a lot of fun to cheer on my teammates and watch them and afterwards celebrate as a team. That was very exciting for me.”

***

Women’s wrestling is an emerging NCAA sport that is growing in popularity across the country, much like Acrobatics and tumbling and triathlon, two women’s sports also sponsored by King.

“Wrestling was a big part of my life because again my father owned a club and he has just prioritized the importance of the characteristics you gain from wrestling,” Torres said. “Just the adversity from it, how it builds great character and he really values that and he had other athletes that have gone through the whole wrestling process and what great people they became and that is what he wanted for me.

“He just led me down this path and I believed in it and I knew I could be successful. Especially where I am from, not a lot of people get to go to college and take this step so I believed in it and I stuck with it and I became successful with it.”

Luciano began wrestling in middle school before eventually earning three states titles, even though Florida didn’t sanction girls wrestling at the time. She has definitely made the most of her college experience. She could be destined for a fifth All-American honor, and also just needs three wins to reach 100 for her career.

“Honestly, I expected to come here and do decent, but I am fairly surprised at how much better I have gotten throughout the years and how much growth I have gotten in this sport,” Luciano said. “I wasn’t always the best wrestler, especially nationally, seeing me compete against nationally ranked girls and beating people that have beaten me in the past and being more dominant than them and showing them that I am here to stay. I am here to compete, and it is really eye-opening and very encouraging for me.”

Mortimer, who became the first-ever Greco Roman wrestling female national champion while competing with boys in Utah, had to convince her family to let her wrestle. Like the rest of her teammates, she began eyeing her goals, and it originally didn’t include a stop at King or any other college.

“Personally, I never even thought about college.,” she said. “I kind of skipped that part mentally and my head was toward the Olympics from the very beginning. I skipped college in my brain and was going straight for the Olympics ever since I started.”

Moorman is glad her mind was changed. Ditto for Torres, Luciano and the rest of the Tornado.

“Sage is tremendous. She brings a lot of energy, she is a very physical style wrestler and a point scorer. She is always looking to score points and if she can score big points she is going to do that,” Moorman said. “Tori is the exact same way. She is a very physical wrestler, always looking to push the pace and score points as well...

“Ana is a four-time All-American. She is actually using her COVID year so she will have a shot at being a five-time All-American and her goal to be a national champion obviously. She is physical, hard-working and looking to score points in every position. She had a great tournament, she has had a great season overall and is ranked first in her weight.”

***

There is little rest for the weary. The Tornado returned home in the wee hours on Sunday morning and returned to practice on Tuesday. Competition begins again tonight when the Tornado faces wrestling newcomer Mount Olive at the Student Center Complex, followed by the Tornado Open on Sunday.

Those are two of six meets left for the Tornado before King will look to defend its National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship (NCWWC) Southeast Regional championship on its home mats on Feb. 18. That will be followed by the NCWWC National Championships on March 2-3 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. King has won four of those titles, but none since they transitioned to NCAA-only competition.

They hope to change that this time around.

“We are looking to perform at our highest levels in those tournaments,” said Moorman, who is assisted by Amanda Hendey, a 2015 King graduate and member of a pair of national championship teams. “We were fortunate to win the region championship last year. Our goal this year is to do that as well and get 15 wrestlers into the national tournament.”

Don’t count out the Tornado. One national title down, one to go.

“Now that we have that out of the way, come February and March we have regionals,” Mortimer said. “We are going to do the next best thing, we are going to win regionals, we are going to win nationals as a team. Individually, that is also my goal to win.”