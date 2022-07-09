 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwood grad Chelsea Campbell is Abingdon's new softball coach

Chelsea Campbell

New Abingdon High School softball coach Chelsea Campbell

 Contributed Photo

Chelsea Campbell is just 30-years-old, but has already lived a full softball life.

Her next experience in the sport she’s passionate about will come as the head coach at Abingdon High School as the Saltville, Virginia, native was recently appointed to lead the Falcons.

Campbell guided Fort Chiswell to the best season in program history in 2022 as the Pioneers compiled a 20-6 record and advanced to the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.

A 2009 graduate of Northwood High School who was a star third baseman for the Panthers, Campbell also played two seasons at Emory & Henry College.

Her coaching career has included stints as an assistant at Northwood, Marion and George Wythe, as well as some work on the travel-ball circuit as well.

“Softball has been a major part of my life every spring and summer since I was a child,” Campbell said.

She will make the jump from the Class 1 to Class 3 level and shift from the Mountain Empire District to the Mountain 7 District next year in becoming the third head coach in two years for the Falcons.

Luke Wampler resigned due to personal reasons shortly after the 2022 season began and was replaced by interim coach Randy Martin. The Falcons finished 12-12 and lost to Lord Botetourt in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 3D tournament.

Abingdon finished as state runner-up in 2010 and 2015 under former boss Jason Delp. Campbell will be the fourth head coach for the Falcons since Delp stepped aside following the 2017 season.

“Abingdon has a great reputation of softball players,” Campbell said. “There have been so many athletes come out of the program and continue to play at the next level. I wanted to be a part of a program that would not only allow me to teach and help athletes grow, but would challenge me to learn and evolve as a coach. The Abingdon community is so involved in the school and athletics and I knew it was a great opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

Check back later at HeraldCourier.com for more on this story.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

