Norris to start for Cubs against Dodgers

Daniel Norris hasn’t done much in the first month of his first season with the Chicago Cubs, but he’ll be on center stage tonight in the Windy City.

The former Science Hill High School star will start the second game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers with first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

The last time the left-hander made a start was Aug. 2, 2020, when he was with the Detroit Tigers.

Signed by the Cubs as a free agent in March, Norris is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in five appearances out of the bullpen covering six innings.

Grimm news

Right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm of the Oakland Athletics had a 6.43 ERA in eight relief outings entering Friday.

The ex-Virginia High standout got the final two outs of the top of the 10th inning on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, retiring Taylor Walls on a pop-up and Harold Ramirez on a groundout with a walk to Brett Phillips sandwiched in between.

Stratton’s status

Hunter Stratton spun 1 1/3 scoreless innings on Thursday for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians in a game against Louisville that was suspended due to rain.

The Sullivan East High School graduate is 1-0 with one save and a 5.56 ERA for the top affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The tale on Thomas

Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) had compiled a .197 batting average with one home run and 10 RBIs through his first 18 games for the Peoria Chiefs, High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Will Carter cruising

Will Carter (Science Hill) has been a lockdown relief pitcher for the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A farm team of the Chicago White Sox.

He twirled 1 2/3 scoreless innings on Thursday and is 1-0 with one save and a 2.38 ERA.

Evan Carter crushing

The stat line of Evan Carter through Thursday for the High-A Hickory Crawdads included a .321 batting average, one home run and 14 RBIs.

The Texas Rangers prospect who attended Elizabethton High School hit his homer on April 30 against the Greenville Drive, a solo shot in the fifth inning off Boston Red Sox farmhand Casey Cobb.

Blaum’s bat

Catcher Tyler Blaum, a former star at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, went 3-for-8 with two RBIs in his first two games of the season for the Charleston Dirty Birds of the independent Atlantic League.

Cabbage: Southern League star

Trey Cabbage of the Rocket City Trash Pandas has rocketed up the leaderboard in several statistical categories in the Double-A Southern League.

The slugger in the Los Angeles Angels farm system who once starred at Grainger High School in Northeast Tennessee entered Friday ranked first in the league in OPS (1.185), second in slugging percentage (.714), second in on-base percentage (.471), tied for second in home runs (eight), tied for second in RBIs (21) and his .345 batting average was fourth-best.

Cabbage was selected as the Southern League’s player of the month for April and was the recipient of May’s first Southern League player of the week award.

Morristown men

Brett Martin (Morristown East) is 0-2 with a 4.32 ERA in 11 outings for the Texas Rangers. His most recent work came on April 29 as he struck out the only batter he faced, Guillermo Heredia of the Atlanta Braves, to end the top of the third inning.

Andrew Lee (Morristown West) is 2-1 with a 3.93 ERA in eight appearances for the Harrisburg Senators, a Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. He crafted three scoreless innings on Thursday to get a win against Bowie.

Billy’s kid

Will Wagner owned a .260 batting average with three home runs and 13 RBIs through Thursday for the Asheville Tourists, High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

He is the son of Tazewell High School graduate and former Major League Baseball All-Star Billy Wagner

Today in History

Kevin Barker (Virginia High) went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers earned a 9-4 win over the Montreal Expos on May 7, 2000.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.