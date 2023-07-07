The schedule. Every team has one, it just takes time to put it together.

New East Tennessee State head coach Brooks Savage revealed most of his non-conference schedule during a zoom call last week with local media.

“The schedule is coming along pretty quick,” he said. “We are almost done.”

At least he doesn’t have to worry about the Southern Conference schedule.

“Who knows what the level of difficulty will be on the schedule. I think our players want to play good competition. We are not afraid of the competition, we are not afraid to compete,” Savage said. “We will go play people, that is always kind of how we have always been. The coaches I worked for have always kind of been that way. That is why we are here. We are here to play and compete and try to compete against the best we can. We have a good league so this will hopefully help us getting ready for league play.”

The season will begin for the Bucs on Nov. 6 by hosting NCAA Division II foe King University, which is a respectable 15-21 against the Bucs in a series that was first played in 1920. ETSU has won the last 11, with the teams last playing in 2004. King struggled to a 7-22 mark in Jason Gillespie’s second season as head coach last season.

“I know that is something the community has been wanting to see happen for probably the past decade or so,” Savage said. “I think everybody has been hesitant to play that game for whatever reason, but I think we are going to do that on Nov. 6.”

That will be followed by road games at former Southern Conference foe Elon (Nov. 9) and a visit to historic Hinkle Fieldhouse to face Butler on Nov. 13. Other non-conference games include return engagements from last season with home games against Appalachian State (Nov. 29) and Tennessee Tech (Dec. 10) and a road trip to Jacksonville State (Dec. 3). The contracts are still out on four games, but are expected to be completed, including home games with Delaware (Dec. 16) and Missouri-Kansas City (Dec. 20), and road tilts at Utah State (Dec. 22) and East Carolina (Dec. 29). Savage said hopes are that multi-team event could be worked out around the Thanksgiving holiday, but that hasn’t been finalized.

“There will be some cool experiences. At Butler, Utah State is a cool trip. I don’t know how much people in this part of the country know about Utah State, but it is a great environment. They love basketball there,” Savage said. “East Carolina will be a cool game, we can get a number of guys back close to home. They are from out that way so that is a cool game against an American [Athletic Conference] opponent that our guys will be excited about.

“For regional stuff, I know people want to play App State and Elon used to be in the league. Delaware has been a really good team in the Colonial among mid-majors so let’s go play and see what we have got. We have played local non-[Division 1s] in the past and we may do that again at some point. It is more out of necessity because we couldn’t find a game, but I think some people are probably not too afraid to play a first-year head coach with a brand new team. I don’t think they are very scared of that.”

Savage is hoping that some larger Division I schools won’t be scared to visit Johnson City in the future, but other ETSU coaches have found that to be a lost cause in the past. He did note the Bruce Pearl at Auburn — who Savage worked under at Tennessee — had shown the willingness to travel to Chattanooga while with the Volunteers, and North Carolina under Roy Williams visited North Carolina-Asheville when the Bulldogs opened a new facility. Perhaps even a matchup with Wake Forest, where Savage last worked with former ETSU head coach Steve Forbes.

“It is very difficult. Those guys have very little to gain by doing that so you don’t see it a lot. I know that The Citadel just got a 2 for 1 with Boston College. You could get something like that based on a relationship possibly,” he said. “I have talked to [Auburn) Coach [Bruce] Pearl about maybe doing a game next year. He has always been open to doing a 2 for 1. You don’t get that a lot though.

“It is of no benefit to them to do it. They are trying to manipulate the NET and you do that by crushing Quad 4s and playing 1s and 2s. You get Quad 1 or Quad 2 opportunities and then playing some Quad 4s and then you have to cross them to get your metrics. That is how you do it so coming to Freedom Hall and playing a Quad 2 or 3 game against ETSU, it doesn’t help you because you are probably not going to win by the margin that you need to get the NET metrics and it a Quad 3 game, which doesn’t help you at all. I don’t think there will be a ton of that...

“You see it from time to time, but it is not a very advantageous thing for a Power-5 team to do.”

Savage is hoping to develop some additional in-state matchups. They will be scrimmaging Middle Tennessee State in the fall, and Savage hopes that could lead to a possible home-and-home series. Other schools that could be possibilities include Vanderbilt, Memphis, Tennessee State, Belmont, Tennessee-Martin and others.

“It is just whatever kind of makes sense,” he said. “There are a lot of moving parts as it relates to trying to get home games. All the dates have got to work out, people have different exam times so it has got to all come together to both parties.”

***

The ETSU women’s basketball team will open the 2023-24 season in the same city it ended last year’s historical run, as the Buccaneers will play their season opener at the University of Kentucky, with the Buccaneers and Wildcats meeting on Nov. 7. Due to renovations taking place inside Memorial Coliseum, the game will either be played in Rupp Arena or at Transylvania University.

“We are excited to announce our season opener against the University of Kentucky,” said ETSU head coach Brenda Mock, in a press release. “As we continue to move our program forward on and off the court, competing against high-level programs in our non-conference slate will provide the challenges that we need to prepare us for the Southern Conference season. We look forward to releasing the remainder of our schedule soon and welcoming Buccaneer fans back to Brooks Gymnasium for another great season of women’s basketball action. We are excited about our season ticket sales and encourage those who have not purchased tickets to go online or contact our ticket office soon!”

This will mark the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs and the first since 2013. ETSU will be looking to knock off a Power-5 program for the third time in the last five seasons as the Bucs defeated Vanderbilt last season and knocked off Wake Forest in 2019-20.

ETSU is coming off a historic season, winning a school record 25 games en route to posting the largest turnaround in NCAA Division I basketball last season. ETSU, who finished third in the Women’s Basketball Invitational, improved its win total by 19 games from the 2021-22 season.