BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Corbin Laisure arrived at Sullivan East three years ago eager to play quarterback for the Patriots.

After watching Drake Fisher play the position for the Patriots, Laisure changed his mind.

“My freshman year I was a quarterback and my whole life before then I was a quarterback,” said Laisure, a 6-foot-5 junior tight end and linebacker for the Patriots. “My freshman year I was a quarterback and — if you don’t know it yet you should — Drake is pretty fricking good. I figured if I wasn’t going to start until my senior year I would have to change it up to get out on the field on Friday nights.”

It has worked out just fine. He has transitioned to a new position and is now on the radar of college recruiters.

“I started doing 423 Elite 7 On 7 and I started being the inside slot receiver, which is like the tight end position of the offense,” Laisure said. “I really liked it and I was OK at it. I went and competed in 18U tournaments and I did OK.

“I came back my sophomore year and I won the starting spot for ‘Y’ [receiver] and then I played that year and I did OK and now I have really adopted the receiver and the tight end position. Now I am just trying to get better at it and trying to get recruited at it actually.”

He is certainly putting in the time, not only on the field, but in the car, having attended 15 camps this summer, including trips to Nebraska, Michigan, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma.

“A lot of what I learn is how to play faster, how to get in and out of breaks faster and also how to win 1 on 1s,” Laisure said. “They are probably going to play a lot of man on me this year and they are probably going to stack me with a safety this year and it helped a lot with learning how to get open in space and learning how to battle 1 on 1s against D-I players.”

Laisure is definitely a fan of the Air Raid offense, which allows him to find open spots in the field and let Fisher get him the ball.

“It throws to me a lot, or it is supposed to, so I do like the Air Raid. I like the routes and I like that you don’t have to be more athletic than the other team, you just have to execute harder.,” said Laisure, who has learned to use his height to his advantage. “It helps me where a lot of my routes go over the middle and Drake can see my big butt running across the middle. It is always good, he can find me fairly easily, I am a pretty big target.”

That is a good thing for Fisher, who has thrown for nearly 4,300 yards and more than 40 touchdowns in the last two seasons.

“He is always open,” Fisher said. “If I throw the ball up I know he can just come down with the ball every time.”

He has plenty of instruction, not only from the Sullivan East coaching staff, but also Stan Bedwell, a partner with Air Raid founder and college football coaching league Hal Mumme, who has worked with Laisure, Fisher and others on the Patriots.

“[Stan] works with us all the time. It is a huge blessing and honestly a lot of people that are a lot higher up than us on the scale would rather have him, but it is just so awesome that we have him,” Laisure said. “He has helped me personally with my routes and the way I handle 1-on-1s a lot. I like to get to work with him.”

Bedwell, who now lives in the area, had an Air Raid clinic in March in Bristol in which Mumme and other coaches spoke about the concepts of the unique pass-focused offense. It’s safe to say Laisure likes what it’s all about.

“My freshman year we ran Air Raid, but we ran it a lot different,” Laisure said. “Before Stan got here it was a lot different and the way we ran it was a lot different. Now the concepts, we ran a lot of it my freshman year and we worked on inside run about every practice. Now we do about one day of running in practice.

“I like throwing the ball. It is more yards for me and also I get to block for my guys on screen plays so I do like running the ball the ball a lot more.”

Laisure is also a weapon on the defensive side of the ball. A force as well in the middle for the Sullivan East basketball team, he led the Patriots in tackles last season at defensive end and will spend more time this season serving as a disruptor in the passing lanes.

“With Corbin going out there, the kid is 6-5, he can move, plays receiver. If things go well he might be a 1,000 yard guy on the offensive side this year,” Simmons said. “He is so long and rangy and wants to come up and hit you in the mouth. If we get those looks where we need more defensive lineman, he is comfortable there, he has been doing it for the last two years, but also dropping back, he will be difficult for guys to throw over top of.

“You have got a 6-5 guy in the flat, it helps with a lot of things. It is like the philosophy of how do we gear up and try to take away what teams want to do the most. For most of them it is run the football so we are going to try to load the box and try to get after that and see where the cards fall.”

If a defender does catch a pass, prepare for contact.

“I love to hit,” Laisure said. “That is the best part of the football.”

It isn’t just Laisure, Fisher and friends who have come far on the gridiron at Sullivan East. The Patriots are in their third season playing on a striking turf field that been a game-changer for the Patriots.

“It is awesome. My freshman year my first practice we had to play on the baseball field. I was like, ‘man, is this what high school football is like, we are playing on a cow farm out here’,” he said, with a smile. “Now it is awesome, our weight room is getting even better, it is cool out here. The coaches raise a lot of money, they are really trying to take care of us and I think all the nice stuff we have is helping kids play because they want to look nice like us. I love it out here.”

Sullivan East is less than two weeks from its opener, a visit to Johnson County on Aug. 18, followed by the home opener in Bluff City between the Patriots and Tennessee High, the first meeting between the rivals since 2010.

“The most important game is the 18th, but it is insane,” Laisure said. “As a kid I have always kind of wanted to play against them and I have always thought it is history and it is awesome and to leave a legacy and change history would be great. If we worry too much about the other jerseys we are going to fall short and not worry about what we need to do and worry about what they are doing. If we play Patriot football, it will take of care it.”

As for Laisure, don’t expect a change to quarterback next season when Fisher has moved on. He is quite satisfied where he is, with big goals in mind.

“I haven’t taken a snap at quarterback in a year. I am trying to get recruited for tight end and I am going to stay at that position,” he said. “I think Peyton Lingerfelt, he is working his tail off and he is out here every single day doing what he can and I think he will be ready next year.”

As for this season, Laisure hopes for continued improvement from the Patriots, who were 4-6 last season, the program’s best mark since their last playoff appearance in 2016.

“The goal is to go out every Friday night, play hard and play Patriot football,” he said. “If we take care of the process, if we take care of our execution, the scoreboard will work out itself.”