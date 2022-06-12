NJTL still going strong in Bristol

Rogers McCall started playing tennis in his 30s. It is five decades later and McCall still plays tennis.

His love for the sport will be on display this summer with the return of the National Junior Tennis League, which will begin its six-week season on Monday at the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center in Bristol, Tennessee.

It is a program that has been going strong in Bristol every year but one since 1974.

“I can’t sing Rogers’ praises enough,” said King University tennis coach Rodger Acklin, who now directs the program that helped get his start in the sport at age 10. “You think about how long that is.

“For 25 years when I was goofing around in the Air Force, there was another Rodger that had to do it and before that and before that and Rogers is the one who always makes that work.”

The NJTL was formed in 1969 by tennis professionals Arthur Ashe and Charles Pasarall, who set up a court on a street in Harlem, ultimately creating an outlet that has grown to more than 400 chapters across the nation. McCall said at least 7,000 kids have impacted by the local program.

“They set up a court on the street and the kids came out of the woodwork, but they didn’t have any kind of fancy shoes or clothes or anything like that,” McCall said. “They got the idea to bring tennis to children who mainly were from areas who couldn’t afford to go to private clubs.”

That format lives on to this day. McCall, who still practices law in the region, returned to the area from the Army in the early 1970s, looking to make an impact. An advertisement in Tennis Magazine for the NJTL spurred an idea and he made the contact, which proved to be a resident of Johnson City.

“I wanted to get involved in some community project and was interested in tennis, had been playing for a while,” said McCall, who credits the Bristol Tennessee Parks and Recreation Department for making the eight courts available to the program, and has found instructional help to ensure it continues on.

“Really, I have got a lot of young people [and adults] that volunteer to do it,” said Acklin, who also runs the tennis program at the Bristol SportsPlex. “I just attribute it to tennis people basically trying to grow the game they love and feeling like they owe the game something.”

The NJTL program is open for children, ages 5-and-up, with all skill levels encouraged to attend the six-week program that meets on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-10:30 until early August.

“We try and let them hit some balls and put them in some different groups with different skill levels,” said Acklin, who expects more than 150 kids to take advantage of the program. “Sometimes you get a kid who is 6 or 7 years old who can hit the ball better than a kid 11 or 12. It depends on how much they have had instruction and so forth.”

“This is just for beginners,” added McCall. “We are just trying to get them interested in tennis. We are not trying to make Wimbledon champions out of anybody. We are just there to have fun.”

The kids are provided specialized balls, rackets, t-shirts and more, while also receiving free instruction, not only from Acklin, but his collection of volunteers, which this summer includes top-seeded King women’s player Deniz Aytun, a pair of players from Jacksonville State, along with local high schoolers Chloe Campbell of West Ridge and Christian Morris from Tennessee High.

“I just can’t impose enough how surprising it is that young people of that age group are willing to do that for kids that they don’t even know,” Acklin said. “I have a Brazilian, a Turkish gal and an Argentinian girl and all of those come from humble beginnings so they kind of get it.

“Tennis has given them the opportunity to travel to the states and it didn’t matter if you were in Brazil or America, young kids is young kids playing tennis. That transcends any national boundaries.”

The kids receive quality instruction, from learning the proper footwork and various strokes needed for success, while using different kinds of balls that are larger and slower, allowing kids to spend more time hitting the ball and less time retrieving them.

“We use the larger foam ball and regular sized balls, but they bounce much slower because the more you hit the ball the more fun you have,” said McCall, who was assisted for years with the NJTL program by Otis Hurt. “I keep telling myself that when I play.”

In addition, they are also taught the rules of the game, including the complicated scoring system, which is much different from other sports. Acklin also has a leadership and team building meeting with the attendees at the end of each session.

“We spend a lot of time making sure they understand the basic rules of the game,” Acklin said. “Of course, tennis is not 1, 2, 3, 4, for sure. For a lot of kids it sounds a little bit like a foreign language, but we make sure they understand all of that.”

Acklin is proof that the purpose of the NJTL works. He was able to use his experiences in the organization to get a college scholarship, winning Conference Carolinas singles and doubles championships at Lees-McRae, while also working with noted area professional Bob Helton at the former Bristol Racquet and Fitness Club.

That was followed by 25 years in the Air Force, while playing tennis in the U.S. Armed Forces Championships in Europe. He returned to Lees-McRae for three years before taking over in 2020 at King.

“There have been a number of kids that have gone on to get full scholarships to play tennis that started out in that program,” Acklin said. “It is not an advanced program, but usually what happens is kids will show some natural talent and then I am able to work with the Bristol SportsPlex on even sponsoring some of these kids that maybe couldn’t afford to have a membership there or train.

“If they really have the heart and the desire to do it, but there are so many kids that have gone through that program in so many walks of life.”

When contacted by McCall upon his return to Bristol two years ago, Acklin didn’t have to be asked twice.

“It was something I wanted to do anyway because tennis gave me a lot of opportunities,” he said.

Kids interested in the program can register at the Bristol Parks & Recreation website or just show up at the courts. Forms will be available to fill out emergency contacts and other information.

“The kids can sign up anytime, come anytime. We have got kids coming and going all the time,” McCall said. “We encourage them to come every day because we have different things going on. The more they come the better they are going to get.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.