NIGHT RACE AT BMS: Kyle Larson finds a way to win

“It was kind of a [expletive] move that [Elliott] did there at the end,” Harvick said. “We were racing for the win and were three-wide in the middle, and [Elliott] throws a temper tantrum.”

That dispute began with 34 laps remaining when Harvick forced his way around Elliott for the lead.

Moments later, Elliott experienced tire issues that required a sudden visit to the pits. The frustrated Elliott made an aggressive run on Harvick shortly after returning to the track.

“Then [Elliott] pulled up in front of me and he just sits there until I lost the lead,” Harvick said. “The fans can boo all they want, I don’t care. I’m ready to rip somebody’s fricking head off.”

Elliott had a different perspective on his showdown with Harvick.

“That was something [Harvick] does all the time,” Elliott said. “He runs into your left-side constantly at tracks. He did it to me at Darlington because he was tired of racing with me.

“Whether he does it on purpose, it doesn’t matter. At some point, you’ve got to draw the line. I don’t care who he is or how long he’s been doing this. I’m going to stand up for myself and my team.”